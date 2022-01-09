Sports
‘England undefeated in 2022’: Cricket fans react as Joe Root’s side secure a draw
- England secured an unlikely draw on the final day of the fourth Test in Sydney
- It was a gripping final with Australia needing one wicket in the last over
- Stuart Broad and James Anderson held their ground to make sure there’s no whitewash
- Cricket fans and former players react after a dramatic end
England ensured they would not leave Australia on the back of a whitewash defeat after holding Australia to an unlikely draw in the fourth Test at the SCG.
Stuart Broad and James Anderson held out for the final two overs of the final day, as Australia was forced to take Steve Smith’s part-time leg breaks due to the fading light in Sydney.
The result gives England some pride after their battle in the first three Tests of the Ashes.
Stuart Broad and James Anderson held out for Australia to seal a hard-fought draw for England
Fans and former players took to social media with positivity from the England display on the final day of the fourth Test – having not had too much to shout about since the Ashes started.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan called the result a positive move.
He tweeted: ‘That’s a step in the right direction.. Tremendous courage shown by the England side this week.. A draw may not seem like much when you’re down 3-0 but for me it’s.. well done @root66 & the team .. that’s what spirit is all about .. #Ashes.’
Ben Stokes could barely watch the last ball of the day holding his head in his hands
Stokes then hid completely behind his t-shirt before England could seal the draw
It was a nerve-wracking and poignant end to the final day at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on a day when England were expected to go down 4-0 to the hosts.
But England’s struggles and brave display gave them a chance at a draw if veterans Broad and Anderson could hold out.
The country’s nerves were best summed up by Ben Stokes, who could barely watch the final ball being thrown from the side of the pitch.
The draw ensures that Joe Root will not suffer a whitewash defeat as captain despite three defeats
BT Sport coverage showed Stokes holding his head in his hands before hiding in his t-shirt as Australian outfield players surrounded the bat.
The English Barmy Army posted the famous GIF from the 80s comedy film Airplane, in which the main character sweats profusely while trying to land a plane, with the caption: ‘1 over to go. 1 wicket.’
After the draw was sealed, British cricket commentator and former player Isa Guha posted: ‘Never in doubt. Don’t you just like it. Test cricket #Ashes.’
Simon Hughes saw the lighter side after England avoided the potential of a whitewash, as he noted: ‘England undefeated in 2022.’
Gaurav Kapur also tweeted: ‘Broad & Anderson compete for England (with bat) Smith tries to win it for Australia (with ball) what is this twilight zone early parallel universe wizardry?!!!!”
Ben Jones tweeted: ‘It’s quite nice that after playing so many Tests together, James Anderson and Stuart Broad now have a last-wicket, fourth innings, match-saving score to add to the long list of achievements they’ve had as a partnership.’
Despite failing in their efforts to close out the fourth Test, Australian player Marnus Labuschagne saw the positives of the match’s end when he tweeted: ‘Day 5, last hour, around the bat. Not many things better than that. What a sport this is.’
