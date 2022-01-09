Coming Soon to ESPN’s Top 10 Recruitment Ranks





One of the most encouraging signs of starting the Brent Venables era in Oklahoma is how the Sooners kept their recruiting class together in 2022 and added something to it. Craig Haubert of ESPN took a look the country’s top recruiting classes in 2022 after the bowl season ends. According to ESPN, the Sooners are enrolling in the nation’s No. 10 recruiting class. Here’s what Haubert wrote about Oklahoma’s class of 2022. The Sooners competed for a top-five class, but Lincoln Riley’s unexpected departure has turned this class back a bit. New hire Brent Venables and his staff, however, see to it that the Sooners climb back up to the top 10. The Sooners have a top-10 running back on board in Sawchuk, a stiff back with a good mix of speed, power and agility. They also added late in the process Jovantee Barnes, from Las Vegas, the same city former Sooner RB great and current RB coach Demarco Murray came from. The new staff made its first key handover in ESPN 300 QB Nick Evers, who won positional MVP in the Dallas Under Armor camp this spring. To protect that offensive talent, they’ve secured multiple ESPN 300 commitments on the offensive line: offensive tackles Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor. The defense took a hit with several ESPN 300 front-seven prospects decide to open up their recruitment, but there is still a strong talent on board that side of the ball. Robert Spears-Jennings, a top in-state prospect with fast feet, could contribute on both sides of the ball with the top acting as a defensive back. Williams gives them another versatile player; the fluid, fast prospect of the state is also projected onto the secondary. —Haubert, ESPN. According to ESPN, running back Gavin Sawchuk is Oklahoma’s top offensive player and defensive back Gentry Williams is the Sooners’ top defensive player in the 2022 division. Again, it was a great start for Venables and his staff and Oklahoma’s ranking in the top 10 recruiting leagues in the country is an indication of that. Contact/Follow us@SoonersWireon Twitter, and like our page atfacebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Oklahoma Sooners 2022 Recruitment Class Commitment Tracker









