Sports
Ash Barty vs Elena Rybakina, tennis news, scores, results, Adelaide International final,
World No.1 Ash Barty has started her summer perfectly, winning the Adelaide International title on Sunday.
The Australian Open remains Barty’s main goal, especially after ticking off her childhood dream of winning Wimbledon last year, and she will once again be entering the grand slam in supreme form.
She will cherish the hopes of a country that has not seen a local man or woman win an Australian Open singles title since Chris ONeil in 1978.
It is the third year in a row that Barty has won a title on home soil and for the fifth time in a row she has made at least one final for the Melbourne Park Major.
Barty maintained her Adelaide trend of taking on the task as soon as challenged, posting a runaway 6-3 6-2defeat of 14th-ranked Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, in barely an hour.
The 25-year-old superstar hit more winners (17-15) and fewer unforced errors (13-26) than Rybakina in a masterful display.
I want to start by congratulating Elena on a fantastic week with her team, said Barty.
It’s never easy to start the season after a tough preseason, but it was a lot of fun playing with you here today and I wish you the best of luck for the rest of the year.
I would of course like to thank the South Australian government for making this tournament possible.
I know it’s been a challenging 18 months, two years for all of us and it’s so nice to be here to enjoy a fantastic week.
You have made this week exceptional for me; you made it so much fun and you brought that spark back into my tennis so thank you so much i really appreciate it.
Barty also thanked her team, including coach Craig Tyzzer, for sticking with her through thick and thin.
Opponents rarely get more than one chance against Barty, but Rybakina paid a heavy price for not taking advantage of consecutive chances that had given her an early lead.
The problem for Rybakina was that Barty saved them in an instant without really looking.
A deep second serve first provided an excellent cross-court forehand from Barty that elicited a mistake from the Kazakhs, then the Australian hammered an ace on the T to bring the game back to deuce.
The next two points were also over in a flash.
Barty’s uncanny knack for keeping the ball in play while still repeatedly testing her opponent took its toll on the next game.
Rybakina’s error-ridden service game included her dumping an uncomplicated backhand drive volley into the net at 30-all, before a wild forehand gave Barty a 5-3 lead.
Everything happened in a hurry from there.
It was the first two of seven games in a row for Barty to turn a competitive game into a lopsided encounter.
Barty starved Rybakina from shots to her favorite backhand wing, exposing the movement of her 184cm rivals.
Helping that Rybakinas’s serve, who delivered a combined 18 aces over her past two matches, wasn’t as accurate as usual, with just 42 percent of her first serve coming in.
Barty then moves on to the Sydney Tennis Classic before trying to win the Australian Open for the first time.
