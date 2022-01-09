Preview: Shorthanded Minnesota Wild Welcome Metro-Leading Washington Capitals

Wow, what a 48 hours it has been in the Minnesota Wild universe. From the excitement over prospects Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi making their NHL debuts, to the idea that Wild star Kirill Kaprizov, among all the other injuries and illnesses currently draining the roster, could miss an extended time after a questionable (on his best) hit by Trent Frederic in Minnesota’s losing streak-ending 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

But the hits (no pun intended) keep coming, like The New York Times Athletics Michael Russo reported that Wilds’ defensive corps, which already miss Jared Spurgeon and Nick Bjugstad, are likely to miss Jonas Brodin again – this time through injury rather than COVID.

to belong #mnwild defender Jonas Brodin, who blocked a third period shot from point-blank range, did not practice today and sees doc. Doesn’t sound right. So add Brodin to Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Spurgeon, Talbot, Greenway, Bjugstad and Duhaime Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 7, 2022

So without their top scorer (Kaprizov), their top midfielder (Joel Eriksson Ek), three key defenders, their top goalkeeper (Cam Talbot), one of their most physical players (Jordan Greenway) and a solid deep striker (Brandon Duhaime), what’s left is from the Minnesota Wild will welcome the Metropolitan leader Washington Capitals, led by Alexander Ovechkin, who currently ranks second in the NHL in goals and third in points.

For those who have been begging for a long look at Boldy and Rossi, your monkey paw wish has come true. NHL.coms Jessi Pierce tweeted Friday practice rules – and later updated that Marcus Foligno’s absence from practice was maintenance based (thank merciful God), and Moose will be available to take on #ALLCAPS.

Besides, for what it’s worth, #mnwild lines: Zuccarello – Hartman – Fiala

Boldy – Rossi (probably Foligno)

Bullet – Rask – Pitlick

Dewar – Sturm – Gaudreau Jessi Pierce (@jessi_pierce) January 7, 2022

Several Wild newshounds also reported that Kyle Rau has been recalled from Iowa, so Hell will likely take third from defender-playing-placeholder Dakota Mermis.

As for all those Caps, as of Friday afternoon they currently sit at the top of the Metropolitan division standings with the New York RaReangers after failing to claim the spot for themselves in a loss to the St. Louis Blues on fridaynight. Despite losing 5-1, the Caps are still among the top league in goals scored (5th place before Friday’s loss), goals against (7th), and they have the 8th best penalty kill at 82.8%. Only their power play is below par, ranking 29th in the league coming in Friday night.

Ovechkin has continued his strong season of late, earning five goals and 12 points in his last 10 appearances. Defender John Carlson is also at a point-per-game pace over his last ten, with three goals and seven helpers.

And while the Wild are missing many of their stars due to injury, the Caps have been bitten by the disease virus, recently missing players like forwards Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie and netminder Vitek Vanacek with first COVID, then a flu that has made its way through the locker room. from Washington. The Capitals welcomed defender Dmitry Orlov to the Blues, who had missed time with an upper body injury.

In the net, Ilya Samsonov has the net to himself with Vanacek out, but he may not get the call against the Wild after earning a .876 save percentage in his last four appearances and being ejected from the game against St. Louis. Back-up goalkeeper Zachary Fucale finished the game against the Blues and may only get his second start of the season in St. Paul.

Tonight’s Wild/Caps affair is the last date on the schedule until this Friday, as their Canada road trip has been postponed due to COVID, so let’s hope they a) get a win against a talented team, and b) get there. no losses more players injured. At this point, Id settles for column B.

Puck drops in Xcel Energy Center for the first time since long ago at 7:00 PM on December 16.

Burning questions

Can the Wild stay healthy?

That is it. That is the question. They have a week after tonight to heal, and hopefully they get most of their big players back. Win or lose, the Wild should be happy to survive the Caps.

Can Kahkonen carry the team?

Last season, with the team coming out of a COVID layoff and Cam Talbot in and out of the lineup, rookie netminder Kaapo Kahkonen had a stellar run and then fell apart. When the Wild absolutely needs him to put the team on his shoulders, Kaapo can. And boy, do they need him now to carry the water. Kahks played a strong game against the Bruins and has a save percentage of .943 over his last five appearances (including shutout Talbot in relief during the third period of the Winter Classic. Can Kahkonen don the cape and be the hero of do you really need this team now?