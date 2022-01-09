From BGMI to Counter-Strike, DOTA to Free Fire, India’s online gaming content creators on a roll

Gone are the days when youngsters were admonished for wasting hours of e-gaming for a console, PC or mobile. Today, with the increasing penetration of smartphones and digitalization across India, the roles have reversed and e-sports has become a much sought after lucrative profession for both the urban and rural youth. And why not? It finally sets them on the path to a brilliant name, fame and money.

Esports is now a medal sport in the Asian Games and has a great future in the Olympics. India won a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Esports was a demonstration event in Indonesia, but at the 2022 Games in Hangzhou, China, esports has 24 medals up for grabs in eight different games.

Games such as FIFA (made by EA SPORTS), an Asian Games version of PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor, Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, HearthStone and Street Fighter V each offer three medals. These count towards the final score of the Games. India, with several experts in this art of sport, will be a serious medal contender.

Esports is also a serious career option. India is estimated to have about 150,000 players and about 60,000 esports teams. According to an EY report, the Indian esports industry is set to quadruple in size to Rs 1,100 crore by 2025, from Rs 250 crore at present.

Major platform owners such as MPL, Paytm First Games and Nazara are increasingly turning their attention to esports, as the legalities and regulations are relatively favorable than games that require wagering and where the element of luck overrides that skill more.

Here are the top 10 online gaming content creators in India that are raising the bar and aspiring many more young people to engage with esports professionally:

1. Naman Mathur

Popularly known as ‘SouL Mortal’ on the gaming circuit, Naman is India’s most popular Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) Mobile player known for his tactical acumen.

Naman now has a YouTube channel ‘Mortal’ but started playing games like PS1, PS2, Mini Militia, Contra, Mario, Dangerous Dave, GTA San Andreas/Counter-Strike at an early age. He is the first player from India to be nominated consecutively in the ‘Streamer of the Year’ category at the 2020 and 2021 Esports Awards.

YouTube subscribers: 6.83 million

Instagram follows: 4.1 million

2. Animesh Agarwal

Animesh or ‘8Bit_Thug’ as it is popularly called is a well-known BGMI Mobile player. He is the founder of BGMI team ‘SOUL’ and also owns 8BIT – a gaming lifestyle brand in India. Animesh left a career in Cost Accounting to follow his passion for e-gaming.

He was the first Indian roster to participate in the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge in 2018. Today, he is a respected name among the gaming community that has moved to the other side of the fence to manage influencers and introduce new players to the scene while connecting them to brands.

YouTube subscribers: 981000

Instagram follows: 614000

3. Ankit Panth

Ankit, better known as ‘V3NOM’, is one of the best and most popular Counter-Strike players in the country. Ankit is the founder and face of team ‘BRUTALITY’ and also leads the operations. He has been named India’s first Red Bull gaming athlete and is also a brand ambassador for companies such as Intel and Alienware.

Ankit was first introduced to e-gaming as a young 15-year-old when he played Counter-Strike 1.6 in a cafe near his home. In the past decade, he’s come a long way to transition to Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

YouTube subscribers: 115000

Instagram follows: 65000

4. Shagufta Iqbal

Esports is no longer just a testosterone-driven profession. More women are letting the guys run for their money. And if you have the looks, it will add to your net worth and image! Gamer and streamer Shagufta ‘Xyaa’ Iqbal is one such gem.

Shagufta started playing video games at the age of 12. At the age of 25, she left her easy job as a software engineer to stream full-time. She enjoys playing BGMI, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: GO, Overwatch, and Fortnite, but PUBG (now BGMI) is her all-time favorite.

YouTube subscribers: 269000

Instagram follows: 117000

5. Aadii Sawant

This business management graduate is now a famous gamer and YouTuber, also known as ‘DYNAMO’, named after a famous magician he is fond of. From a full-time outdoor athlete who played football, table tennis and badminton, Aadii Sawant moved on to full-time gaming.

Dynamo was initially known for playing BGMI Mobile on PC via an emulator but now only does mobile streaming and releases live content on games such as Counter-Strike, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Defense of the Ancients of DOTA 2 and BGMI on YouTube . Aadii Sawant, 22, is a name to be reckoned with in esports and has a massive fan base that is only growing.

YouTube subscribers: 10 million

Instagram follows: 2.1 million

6. Total gaming/Ajay

With over 30 million subscribers, Total Gaming posts a range of game clips from Garena Free Fire to Minecraft. Most of the channel’s clips are devoted to Garena Free Fire.

If you like that game, you should definitely check out this channel. The channel, run by Ajay, offers Hindi commentary on games like Call of Duty Mobile, BGMI and GTA V.

YouTube subscribers: 30.3 million

Instagram follows: 3.1 million

7. Techno Gamerz / Ujjwal

The YouTube channel Techno Gamerz has approximately 22 million subscribers and is among the top YouTube channels in India for 2021. The Ujjwal-run channel focuses on mobile gaming, centered on the Android ecosystem.

Recently, Ujjwal also released a music video inspired by his gaming journey.

YouTube subscribers: 22.8 million

Instagram follows: 1.7 million

8. Desi Gamerz / Amit Sharma

With over 12 million subscribers, Desi Gamers is the 5th largest YouTube channel based on Free Fire Content. The channel is run by Amit Sharma who uploads gameplay clips of the Garena Free Fire with his funny commentary in them.

Amit started his YouTube journey with animation and dubbing videos but switched to Free Fire after 15000 subscribers.

YouTube: 12.4 million

Instagram: 2.3 million

9. King AnBru / Aniket

Started his YouTube journey at the age of 15 Aniket, popularly known as King AnBru, has more than two million subscribers on YouTube. Shubham started vlogging and switched to gaming with Counter Strike and Mini Militia before making a name for himself with PUBG Mobile.

The USP of Aniket’s channel is his daily uploads of BGMI gameplay videos with his humorous commentary. With a keen interest in finance, Aniket’s dream is to open a school where he would teach the children the importance of finance and investment along with the other subjects.

YouTube subscribers: 2.43 million

Instagram follows: 194000

10 Scout/Tanmay Singh

Tanmay Singh, better known as Scout, is a BGMI player and content creator with over four million subscribers on YouTube. He started his YouTube channel in 2018.

Scout uploads gameplay videos and streams the game live, and he is an esports player who participates in multiple prestigious esports tournaments like Battleground Mobile India Series 2021, PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia, ESL India Premiership 2020 Summer Season and others. In 2019 Scout founded his own PUBG Mobile Team TeamXpark.

YouTube subscribers: 4.23 million

Instagram followers: 3 million

These young guns really got the ball rolling in making esports India’s most coveted profession. They play big and earn big!

