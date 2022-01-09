Spartans drop 6-3 decision at No. 9/11 Gophers





Next game: in Wisconsin 14-1-2022 | 8pm ET / 7pm CT GAME CAPSULE Michigan State lost the back-end of a two-game set to Minnesota on Saturday, falling 6-3 to the 9/11-ranked Gophers. Erik Middendorf scored twice for the Spartans (11-10-1, 5-7-0 B1G), who lost back-to-back games in a Big Ten series for the second time this season. Pierce Charleson made the most saves in a Division I game this season, but fell victim to a few Gopher goals coming in at Spartans. Minnesota had seven power play opportunities in the game, converting one late in the first period (the fourth chance). The Spartans converted just 11 seconds into their only man advantage of the night, in the first period. Jeremy Davidson scored the power play goal off assists from Kristoff Papp and Jagger Joshua. Jesse Tucker provided assists on both Middendorf goals, while Cole Krygier provided an assist on the second goal in Middendorf. The Spartans even skated with Minnesota in the first period, despite leaving a man behind for more than seven minutes, and withstood pressure from the Gophers in the top of the second before Middendorf gave the Spartans a 3-1 lead. A pair of Gopher goals 38 seconds apart in the final two minutes of the period tied the teams to 3-3, and Minnesota grabbed another pair in the first 3:06 of the third period before the lets freeze with the last goal at 19:10. Ben Meyers scored twice for Minnesota (12-8-0, 8-4-0 B1G), which took a 4-1 win on Friday and rallied 3-1 on Saturday. Jack Perbix had a goal and an assist, and Jack LaFontaine made 21 saves in the net. Michigan State heads to Madison next weekend for a series with the Wisconsin Badgers. f

STATISTICS OF NOTE: New linemates Erik Middendorf (2-02) and Jesse Tucker (0-22) together scored two goals.

Pierce Charleson made his first start in five games. He had a career-best 54 saves.

Jeremy Davidson had a power play goal, his ninth score of the season and team best fourth with a man advantage. NOTES AND STORYLINES Charleson has played two games this season with 50 or more saves. The first came on Dec. 4 at Penn State.

Minnesota scored on its fourth power play chance in the first period, breaking a streak of 17 successful kills for MSU dating back to the Dec. 10 game. at Notre Dame. MSU had not allowed PPG in four complete games.

Erik Middendorf had his second game with two goals in his career. The first was Nov. 19 vs. Wisconsin, where he scored two of MSU’s three goals.

Jesse Tucker had his second multipoint game of his career, the first on November 20 vs. Wisconsin (1-23) GAME OVERVIEW FIRST PERIOD: The Spartans scored twice in the first 12 minutes, despite killing on back-to-back penalties. The score opened just 3:01 into the game as Jesse Tucker raced behind the net and wrestled the puck away from goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine. The puck shot into the slot for a crashing Erik Middendorf, who scored his sixth of the season. At 11:31 AM, MSU got their chance at the first man advantage and it took exactly 11 seconds from the face-off to make it 2-0. Nash Nienhuis put the puck on the net from the left point and it bounced from Jagger Joshua to Kristoff Papp, tipping it over to Jeremy Davidson for his ninth goal of the season. MSU gave the Gophers four power play opportunities in the first period (as many as they had in the first game total), and the fourth time was a charm Chaz Lucius scored his seventh of the season on a putback on the left to halve the MSU lead. Minnesota had a 15-10 lead in shots at the net. SECOND PERIOD: Charleson turned off six Gopher shots before the second period was three minutes old, including a bang from a stop from Jack Perbix at the door. The visitors had the better of the game in the first half of the period, but the Spartans capitalized on an opportunistic opportunity just past the middle, as Tucker and Middendorf reunited to give the Spartans a 3-1 lead. Cole Krygier’s shot from the point was saved and Tucker set up Middendorf for the junior’s second two-goal game of the season. The Spartans held onto that lead until the final two minutes of the period, when the visitors scored twice within 38 seconds to make it 3-3. The first goal came from Ben Meyers on a feed from Matthew Kneis at 6:03 PM, and the second was an unfortunate bounce off the back wall on the left, where it went from a Spartan into the back of the net. The third goal, scored at 6:41 PM, was credited to Aaron Huglen, his third of the season. Minnesota defeated MSU 21-6 in the period. THIRD PERIOD: The visitors got a goal on the opening side of the period, when Blake McLoughlin tipped off a shot from Grant Cruickshank’s point on a delayed penalty to give Minnesota the first lead of the game. Jack Perbix set his own rebound back at 3:06, the fourth goal in five minutes for the Gophers, at 3:06. Just over a minute later, the Spartans seemed to have some momentum when a shot from Jesse Tucker looked like it had found its target it had gotten from LaFontaine, but stayed out of the net. Minnesota’s last goal came in the last minute, a Meyers goal for his second of the evening.

