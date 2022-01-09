Sports
Ashes cricket 2022: Cricket world reacts to fourth test draw, SCG, Australia vs England, reaction
England somehow held onto a draw with Australia in the fourth Ashes Test. But one thing is certain: Test cricket was the winner.
Who said Test cricket is dead?
The fourth Ashes Test may have been a dead rubber that ended in a draw, but that doesn’t tell the story of what was a hectic last few hours of play at the SCG.
England started Day 5 with 10 wickets in hand that had to survive 98 overs to secure a draw, and they managed to hold on with just one wicket left.
At various stages of the day, it looked like England would end in a draw, only for a burst of wickets from Pat Cummins and cult hero Scott Boland to shift momentum back to Australia.
Jack Leach and Stuart Broad formed a stoic 33-run partnership before the fading light meant the Aussies could only bowl in the remaining overs.
Cummins surprisingly turned to Steve Smith, which turned out to be a masterstroke. Smith tore one of his legs into the rough terrain and Leach slid toward David Warner on the first slip.
That left Broad and James Anderson having to survive the final two overs of the Test to save a hard-fought draw for England.
In scenes that would warm the cockles of any tragic test cricket, the entire Australian team sat around the pitch in an iconic field setting.
Even Pat Cummins got close under a helmet, which he later confessed he had never done before.
But Australia couldn’t find the final breakthrough as Anderson blocked six balls from Smith’s last over to send England to a memorable draw.
The result means England will avoid a disastrous 5-0 run, but perhaps more importantly, save some pride after being humiliated in the first three games.
Fans were on the edge of their seats in the final stage, rejoicing at Test’s dramatic conclusion, even if it didn’t deliver an immediate result.
“That was epic,” tweeted AFL star Patrick Dangerfield.
Paralympic Kurt Fearnley said “Test cricket is the best!!!!”
The Guardian’s cricket writer Ali Martin said: “Test cricket… where poor light can see a batsman trying to pitch his team to victory against two bowlers trying to knock their team to a draw. Nice.”
ABC station Quentin Hull said; ‘That’s where the romance of cricket lovers is. The great fast bowling warriors save the game for England. #Ash”.
Channel 9 reporter Chris O’Keefe said: “Test cricket is an old Wagyu Rib Eye, T20 is a devon bun. Great spectacle, and no one has won.”
Former NRL player Ashton Sims added: “Pat Cummins fielding at point with a helmet on is all I love about Test Cricket.”
Comedian Titus O’Reilly quipped, “A draw. Or as it is also called ‘an English Victory’.”
Former England captain Michael Vaughan said his compatriots had restored some pride with their performance.
“I think this week we’ve all seen how much Test cricket means to this group of players,” he said.
“The Aussies are a better team right now, but competing and showing some spirit is what it’s all about. I loved the test.”
The Ashes will conclude with the fifth Test, which begins in Hobart on January 14.
