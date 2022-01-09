Miami football moves to 36th ranked league with four-star DE Cyrus Moss





The 2022 Miami football signing class has been moved from the 48th to the 36th ranked class with the deployment of four-star defensive end Cyrus Moss of Las Vegas. Miami has received pledges from or signed the top three players since Mario Cristobal was hired as head coach. Miami lost to four-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman who chose Jackson State after the Hurricanes preferred to sign him. Coleman becomes the second elite player to sign with the Tigers after cornerback Travis Hunter. Moss chose Miami over the state of Arizona, Oregon and USC. Oregon was the original leader for Moss. Moss began moving to Miami in recent days after USC was thought to be the leader for nearly a month. Miami continues to pipeline to Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. Miami alums, quarterback Tate Martell, safety Bubba Bolden and tight end Brevin Jordan are recent former Gaels playing for Miami. Bolden and Jordan played a part in Moss’s recruitment by openly pushing the Hurricanes on social media and tagging Moss. Moss is the 63rd player, the sixth-rated edge rusher and second in Nevada in the 2022 class. Moss will team with four-star DE Nyjalik Kelly who signed with Miami last month. If he loses Coleman, four-star Isaiah Horton will be left as the only WR in the class of 2022. Horton signed with Miami during the National Early Signing Period in December. Miami gets an excellent size at WR with Horton 6’3 190lbs. Cristobal made an immediate impact recruiting for the Miami football program. The Hurricanes class has moved from the 1970s prior to the Early National Signing Period, to 48th before today and now the 35th. Miami should be on the move by National Signing Day. Despite Coleman’s loss, Moss’s commitment was huge for Cristobal and Miami. Miami could look to the transfer portal to add a WR.

