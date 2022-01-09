Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star faces crucial hearing to decide Australian Open fate





Novak Djokovic: Why was tennis star banned from Australia and what happens next? Novak Djokovic’s fate will be decided at an appeals hearing Monday morning in Australia (tonight in the UK) after a bid by the Australian government to postpone the case until Wednesday was rejected. The government tried to postpone the hearing for 48 hours, but a court order from Judge Andrew Kelly said it had been denied unreservedly and the case would be heard at 10 a.m. Monday. The case will focus on whether the Australian government and Border Forces made mistakes in their handling of the Djokovics visa and their decision to revoke it. Djokovic, 34, claims he met the visa requirements because he contracted Covid-19 in December, but the Australian government says the rule to allow those who have previously had the virus only for Australian residents re-entering the country, not visitors. Photographs have subsequently surfaced showing Djokovic at public events, unmasked, the day after his presumed positive PCR test. Meanwhile, Djokovic’s lawyers have asked for their client to be moved from the immigration detention hotel, which has been criticized for poor conditions, to a suitable place for Djokovic to train for the Australian Open. Follow below for all the latest news and updates ahead of Djokovic’s hearing. Novak Djokovic news Hearing set for 10am Monday in Melbourne (11pm Sunday in the UK)

Australian government fails in attempt to postpone hearing

Lawyers Djokovic looking for better conditions for tennis star

Photos show Djokovic unmasked at public events around time of positive PCR test Show last update



1641731923 Novak Djokovic news Novak Djokovics’ father claims the world number one was scapegoated and crucified in line with Australian authorities over a Covid-19 medical exemption. The Serb is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the Australian Border Force (ABF) decision to revoke and expel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa. With the appeal adjourned until 10 a.m. Monday, Djokovic is being held at the Park Hotel, a state-run Melbourne quarantine facility that also houses asylum seekers. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic alleges that Djokovic was the victim of political persecution by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and others in the country’s government, calling on them to move him from the horrific hotel where he is being held to a private rented house. Back in Belgrade, Djokovic’s father Srdjan demonstrated outside National Assembly buildings and addressed a media conference to highlight what the Serbian family and its supporters saw as an injustice Down Under. He fulfilled all the requisite conditions for entry and entry into the tournament which he would surely have won as Novak is the best tennis player and sportsman in the world, Srdjan Djokovic told a news conference on Thursday. Jesus was crucified and endured much, but still lives among us. Novak is also crucified. He will persevere. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 9, 2022 12:38 PM 1641729943 Novak Djokovic news Tennis Australia and its CEO Craig Tiley have remained noticeably coy since Djokovic was detained by officials on Wednesday. However, a leaked video has now surfaced showing Tiley praising his staff. We have chosen not to be very public about it at this point and simply because there is a lawsuit pending regarding access to Australia. Once that runs its course, well able to share more with you, he seems to say. There is a lot of finger pointing and a lot of blame, but I can assure you that our team did an incredible job and did everything they could according to all the instructions they were given. Novak Djokovic with Craig Tiley (AP) Lawrence OstlereJanuary 9, 2022 12:05 PM 1641728983 Novak Djokovic news Court documents released by Djokovics’ lawyers showed the world No. 1 was granted a medical exemption because he tested positive for Covid-19 on December 16. However, as many have noted on social media, the Serb was pictured during a panel discussion that same day and then attended a children’s award ceremony at the Novak Tennis Center on December 17. In addition, the deadline for applying for a medical waiver from the Australian Open was set to December 10 at the latest. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 9, 2022 11:49 am 1641728023 Novak Djokovic news Renata Voracova, who successfully entered Australia under the same exemption as Novak Djokovic, had already taken part in a warm-up in Melbourne before she was detained and later expelled. In a statement, the Czech doubles player said she hopes Djokovic can defend his title. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 9, 2022 11:33 1641728009 Meanwhile in court… Rafael Nadal warmed up for the Australian Open by taking the Melbourne Summer Set title with a straight-sets win over American qualifier Maxime Cressy. The 35-year-old Spaniard, who is playing in his first tournament since August 2021, triumphed 7-6 (6) 6-3 in the Sunday final. Nadal’s trip to Australia was in doubt due to an ongoing foot injury and a recent bout of coronavirus. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 9, 2022 11:33 1641727543 Novak Djokovic news John Isner has become another high-profile player who has criticized the way Australian authorities have handled the Djokovics case. What Novak is going through now is not right, Isner wrote on Twitter. There is no justification for the treatment he is getting… This is such a shame. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 9, 2022 11:25 am 1641727123 Novak Djokovic news Djokovics’ lawyers have released documents listing the world’s No. 1 case ahead of his appeal hearing on Monday. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 9, 2022 11:18 1641726476 Novak Djokovic news Australian authorities are rushing to file a legal defense against their decision to ban Novak Djokovic as he spends his fourth day in immigration detention. Australia says the health department informed the tournament organization Tennis Australia in November that a recent Covid-19 infection in the country was not necessarily a reason for an exemption, as elsewhere. Djokovic’s lawsuit says the Interior Ministry wrote to him this month to say he had met the requirements to enter the country. Home Office, which was due to file its defense on Sunday, has requested an extension of the first hearing from Monday to Wednesday, a court representative told Reuters news agency. The application has been rejected. Djokovics’ lawyers have up to two hours to present their case from 10am Monday in Melbourne (Sunday 11pm GMT in the UK), while the government has two hours to present its defense from 3pm, the Federal Circuit and Family Court ruled. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 9, 2022 11:07 1641725983 Djokovic’s legal case Djokovics’ lawyers added that he had been given an Australian travel statement because authorities told him that: [he met] the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival in Australia. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 9, 2022 10:59 1641725863 Legal defense of Djokovic Djokovics’ lawyers have claimed the Serb was given a vaccine exemption to enter Australia after contracting Covid-19 last month. Court documents published on Saturday said Djokovic had registered a positive test on December 16 and has had no fever or respiratory symptoms from COVID-19 in the past 72 hours. Djokovic has been detained in an immigration facility in Melbourne since Thursday morning after his visa was canceled following an examination of the medical exemption he was given to travel to the first tennis major of the year. According to his legal team, Djokovic also received a letter from the Chief Medical Officer of Tennis Australia stating that he had a medical exemption from Covid vaccination. It is alleged that the waiver certificate was issued by an independent medical waiver review panel commissioned by Tennis Australia, and that panel’s decision was reviewed and approved by an independent medical waiver review panel of the Victorian State Government. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 9, 2022 10:57

