Sailors hockey hints at epic season with dominant win over Mullen

Sailor’s junior Andrew Kempers celebrates his second of four goals in the Steamboat Springs hockey team home opener against Mullen on Friday, January 8 at Howelsen Ice Arena.

The Steamboat Springs High School hockey team scored a dozen goals in the home opener on Friday night, dominating Mullen with a 12-1 win.

Many people came to the game night of Howelsen Ice Arena, already pumped to witness No. 2 Sailors. By the time the intro and anthem were over, everyone was almost ready to break through the glass and hit the ice with them.

The entire arena went black as the Sailors and Mustangs lined up to step onto the ice. A medley of pumped-up jams blared through the speakers. People in the crowd grabbed their phones and lit up the stands as if they were at a concert. On the other side of the arena, red strobe lights started flashing. The silhouette of a Sailor shifted in the ominous glow. Smoke poured and fans screamed as skates hit the ice.

The lights came on, appetizers were announced and Alivia Warren ushered in the national anthem, closing out an absolutely epic intro to the home opener.

We were super hyped. Everyone was excited, junior defenseman Kellen Gormley said. And then we quickly got a goal. From there it went on. It was amazing.

Four minutes into the game, Steamboat senior Walker Ripley put his team on the board. Andrew Kempers took this as an invitation to score as many goals in a row as possible. In the next two minutes he scored two goals. Five minutes later he scored again.

Kempers dodged several Mustangs before he was barely three feet in front of the goalkeeper. He faked to the right and backhanded the puck past the keeper as he lost his balance and followed the puck into the net.

It’s just something Andrew does, junior defenseman Weston Boese said. It wasn’t that surprising because it’s Andrew.

Steamboat Springs senior Walker Ripley scores on a tipping point during the Steamboat Springs hockey team home opener against Mullen on Friday, January 8 at Howelsen Ice Arena.

Kemper’s three goals filled up a seven-goal first period. He scored one more in the second to lead all skaters by four scores. Ripley had a couple of goals, while Boese, Connor Chapman, Max Kenney, Max VanDeren, Kael McCarty and Tanner Hamilton added one each.

It was my first high school goal, so it felt good, Boese said.

Boese got the player of the game viking hat in the locker room.

He broke his ass every shift he was on, McCarty said. He tore up and down the ice and he finally put one in. That’s why he got it.

Even if Mullen is not the strongest team, Steamboat has already proven that they can beat the best. They have already won defending champion Battle Mountain and 2021 runner-up Crested Butte.

After a few years of average play, the team still needs to get used to doing well and getting too confident at times.

Finding that balance between confidence and stubbornness is one of the few things Steamboat wants to improve upon, including punishment. The Sailors were given a 26-minute penalty on Friday. That’s half the game.

A pair of 4A Mountain League opponents are coming to town in the coming weeks, starting with Glenwood Springs on Jan. 14 and Aspen on Jan. 21. The match to watch is when the Huskies take revenge on the Sailors during a visit to Howelsen Ice Arena on Friday, February 18.

Steamboat Springs 12, Mullen 1

M 0 1 0 – 1

stainless steel 7 2 3 – 12

First period

SS – Walker Ripley, 3:43

SS – Andrew Kempers, 4:10

SS – Kempers (Max Kenney), 5:20

SS – Kempers (Max VanDeren), 9:51

SS – Weston Boese (Kael McCarty), 10:30

SS – Connor Chapman (Kellen Gormley), PP, 14:03

SS – Ripley (Giovanni Demussis), 16:03

Second period

SS – Kenney (Tanner Hamilton), 0:52

SS – Kempers (Demussis), 7:15

M – Drew Truijllo, 9:07

Third period

SS – VanDeren (Hamilton), 3:02

SS – McCarty (Hamilton), 9:35′

SS – Hamilton (Ripley), 14:38

Saves: M, Logan Clouthier 20. SS, Cade Kavanaugh 4.

