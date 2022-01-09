Popular Winter Sports & Games in Bangladesh

As the winter season approaches, Bengalis are getting ready to play various indoor games. Various seasonal games are held in front of the house or on the school grounds. The interest of playing different games in children, teenagers or young people is seen in equal rhythm. The most important part of winter sports is the ability to combine heavy physical activity. This gives our body enough heat. Most of our winter sports therefore require vigorous physical activity. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the Bangladesh’s best winter sports and games.

Top winter sports in Bangladesh

Badminton

Although badminton is not as popular as cricket or football all year round, it has become an important sport in winter. Badminton is very popular in winter in almost all parts of Bangladesh. This game is organized on a winter afternoon or foggy evening. In addition, the game is usually a showpiece of a collection of different types of rackets.

The advantage of this sport is that a badminton court can be built in a small space. Whether in your own backyard or on a playground. Boys and girls, young and old, everyone rejoices in the game. It is also very beneficial for health. In addition, when you play badminton, your lungs and heart function increase. It also helps build muscle, strong bones and aids in dieting.

While urbanization, modernity and the use of technology have diminished our outdoor play area, winter has really caught up with this game. Although the range is very small, everyone seems to want to share all the joys of seasonal play through Badminton.

Table tennis

Although the table is played all year round, in winter it is a good game to warm up the body. You can play table tennis easily and in a small space. If there is a small space in the house or in the attic, you can easily place a table. You just need a partner to play with. The game can be started with just two players and a table, ball and bat. This equipment can be found in the sports shop.

However, if you want to play table tennis at home, it is better to take a small table. Internationally, however, table tennis equipment has a certain size. If you like, you can also customize tables and bats to suit your convenience. Like badminton, it is very beneficial for bone structure, normal blood circulation and more functions of the lungs.

Cycling

Even if you cycle all year round, in the winter you can enjoy it just a little more. Cold mornings or evenings seem to be one of the reasons. Since the sun has no heat, fatigue seems to be less in a small amount. Today it is easy to see cycling in groups on highways or alleys. There is the joy of cycling in its entirety, as well as the necessary exercise that goes hand in hand. From your extra calorie loss to diabetes, high blood pressure, muscle soreness is easily eliminated by cycling. Cycling should be done for a minimum of 30 minutes 4 to 5 days a week. So whether you’re in a group or on the road alone, start cycling and winter is the best time to make cycling a habit.

Futsal

It becomes difficult to play football in the outfield because it is cold outside. Therefore, futsal is the only option for the football enthusiasts to keep their training. And this can be played at any time of the day, especially at night. The good thing is that it doesn’t necessarily require a lot of space and can be played on a basketball court. Since the temperature is low, sweat and humidity during play will not cause any significant problems.

Although futsal may not be as popular as outdoor football, it does have a lot of advantages. What makes futsal different from its outdoor counterpart is that it can be played all year round and in any weather. Futsal also has the added benefit of being safer for children and people with disabilities as they can prevent injuries caused by hard surfaces and slippery outdoor conditions.

Basketball

Although basketball is a popular western sport, it is played on a small scale in Bangladesh. Since basketball is played in an indoor area, winter is the best time to play. However, it can be played all year round.

Playing basketball is good for your heart and keeps you slim and strong. It also aids in hand-eye coordination and dexterity. Not to mention, the awesome jump shots provide huge excitement for both the players and the crowd! And finally, how can we forget the unparalleled sense of camaraderie that comes with playing on a team.

Volley-ball

With the wintry air and cold temperatures, it seems like exercising outside in the cold would be incredibly strenuous and uncomfortable. But many people in Bangladesh still choose to play volleyball during the winter evenings as there are some great benefits associated with playing this sport during that time of the year.

This game also has various health benefits for your body and mind. It is an excellent source of cardio exercise that will strengthen your heart and lungs. It also trains your muscles and improves your posture.

Board games

Playing board games such as ludo, chess, monopoly etc. takes on a new dimension under the blanket in winter. Still, it’s an excellent way to spend quality time with friends and family. Playing board games with the family has a special advantage because it increases the interaction between the family members. Board games work well for people who want to laugh, be with the family and escape the pressures of life for an hour or two. These games are also great for those times when your mind needs to be distracted from all the craziness of everyday life.

Bottom Line

Sports activities not only keep the body healthy; but also refresh the mind. And winter is the best time to participate in some indoor and outdoor sports activities with friends and relatives. So far we have some of the most popular winter sports in Bangladesh.

When doing outdoor activities, be mindful of the weather and choose clothes and trinkets accordingly. Now that it’s winter, take warm clothes and a pot of water with you when cycling. Those who have pain in the bone joint or have pre-existing contraindications should consult a doctor if necessary.

