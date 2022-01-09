Bengals use season finale to tune in to postseason





The Bengals have hosted three playoff games on Jan. 9, and this is definitely not one, as they head for their first playoff game since Jan. 9, 2016. The Bengals won their biggest game since. night last week and won the right to make Sunday “The Bye of Ohio”. Don’t get it twisted. The Bengals are going to try to finish 11-6. They will not try to run down the clock. But now that Burrow isn’t playing, keep in mind that not many of the starters are playing either. If Chase plays, he better get the dozen yards to break the Bengals season with first series receiving record. So they’ll probably try to win with Allen going to special teams ace Stanley Morgan, Jr. throws, and perhaps backup left tackle Fred Johnson blocking 15-sacker Myles Garrett and potentially underused linebackers Clay Johnston, Austin Calitro and Keandre Jones (a combined three scrimmage snaps this season) looking to complete the No. 4 running offense from the NFL. With four of Saturday’s eight practice teams on the defensive, look for even more backups to get the wink. After three seasons on the exhibition squad and eight games, could Safety Trayvon Henderson make his first NFL start as defensive tackle Mike Daniels makes his 86th? It seems to be a great shot for the young attacking linemen of Bengal. They were allowed to start three rookies in the interior. With left guard Quinton Spain both on and on the COVID list, Jackson Carman will likely get his first NFL start at left guard. With center Trey Hopkins on the COVID list, Trey Hill is getting his third NFL start. Even if Hakeem Adeniji starts as a right hat, rookie D’Ante Smith will be taking lots of shots in his third NFL game. Right tackle Isaiah Prince could be the only novice offensive lineman to play significant snaps. Now that Riley Reiff is out for a year, they might be trying to get some more photos for Prince for the postseason. One thing seems certain. Rookie defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, a fourth round pick, figures to get a lot of snaps in his third NFL game. What also seems imminent is that McPherson will rest his injured groin and drop a field goal to break Mike Nugent’s 10-year Bengals record of 132 points. Elliott Fry, with his eighth team, was elevated from the practice squad and looks set to kick off his third NFL game two weeks after scoring three of the four field goals for the Chiefs. Fry came in for Harrison Butker when he was on the COVID list, hitting from 44, 34 and 40 yards and missing wide left from 39. He was also three out of four on PATs with a miss left. Don’t go anywhere. While the Bengals try to give their young backs and young linemen some work while protecting Allen, this could be a match in under three hours if they get the run game rolling.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bengals.com/news/media-roundtable-bengals-tame-season-finale-to-tune-for-wild-card-game The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos