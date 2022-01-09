SAN ANTONIO — On the 10th and final public pledge of the All-American Bowl, the only surprise of the day went public.

Kevin Coleman Jr., the top-ranked slot machine recruit in the college football class of 2022, took his time before making the announcement to choose Jackson State over Miami, Florida State, Arizona State, and others.

As the NBC broadcast urged him to choose between several hats on the table, Coleman donned a JSU hat and donned a navy blue blazer before confirming his plans to attend the 2021 SWAC Champion program.

Shortly after the decision was made public, Coleman confirmed that he Illustrated Sports he made the selection without visiting campus.

“I see everything he” [head coach Deion Sanders] does and I want to be a part of it,” Coleman told SI All American’and Matt Solorio. “Coach Prime, being coached by someone who has done it before. Why not? He can teach me. He did it on both sides, he did it in special teams and he’s a great person with a great character.

“And of course his son is the quarterback, so it will be a lot of passes. Airstrike, there will be a lot of balls in the air and I want to be a part of that.”

While analysts within the recruiting industry focused on the state of Florida and Miami, there were only rumors that JSU would be Coleman’s final roster, other than that it was a hat on the table. Coleman says the final decision was not made privately until Friday, the day before harvest.

“I knew yesterday, and I said to both my parents, ‘That’s it,'” he said. “It was a hard decision to make, not an easy one, but you have to make the decision for yourself. You have to believe that you can get it anywhere. I am proud of myself.”

Coleman didn’t let anyone outside the room know, not even his future head coach. That will change on Saturday evening, but the buzz around Sanders’ program remains.

The senior becomes the second acclaimed high school recruit to choose the Tigers, an HBCU in Jackson, Miss., over Power 5 scholarship offers. The nation’s top-ranked recruit, Travis Hunter, did so on early National Signature Day after a lengthy stint with the state of Florida.

Ranked as the number 11 overall recruit in the Sports Illustrated 99 (SI99) ranking, the striking wide receiver of Saint Louis (Mo.) St. Mary chose JSU from more than three dozen scholarship offers from Power 5 and FBS programs.

Coleman made official visits to Miami, USC, Oregon and the state of Florida this fall. JSU’s recruiting gains become even more impressive in earning a verbal commitment despite not receiving it for a conventional visit. Communication with Sanders and the program was enough to secure a decision before Coleman’s choice was made on national television on Saturday.

Jackson State now has more SI99 recruits on board than Oklahoma, Iowa, Ole Miss, Florida State, Cincinnati, and others.

“I want to be a freshman All-American, with over 1,000 yards,” Coleman said of his 2022 season goals. “I’m going to be that difference maker in that offense and I feel like a lot of schools don’t want to play against us anymore.

“Things are about to change and I’m going to recruit more guys here.”

