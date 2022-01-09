Australian tennis star Ash Barty on track to win singles and doubles titles at the Adelaide International





Ash Barty could win two trophies on Sunday as the world number one continues to build an impressive case for her Australian Open tilt later this month. Most important points: Ash Barty takes on the world’s number 14, Elena Rybakina, in the Adelaide International final on Sunday

Ash Barty takes on the world’s number 14, Elena Rybakina, in the Adelaide International final on Sunday The 25-year-old then teams up with compatriot Storm Sanders in the doubles final

The 25-year-old then teams up with compatriot Storm Sanders in the doubles final A singles win brings Barty’s record against top-20 rivals to 17-1 since early last year Barty was dominant on Saturday night against defending Adelaide International champion Iga Swiatek and secured her place in the final with a 6-2 6-4 win. She will play the world No. 14, Elena Rybakina, in Sunday’s final, where a win would lift Barty’s record against top-20 rivals to 17-1 since early last year. The Wimbledon champion will then play the doubles final together with compatriot Storm Sanders. “This is where I want to play my best tennis: I want to give myself the chance to play for titles in Australia,” said Barty, who won the Adelaide singles crown in 2020. “So it’s definitely a lot of fun to have a chance in two finals, it’s going to be really exciting for my singles, then to go out there with Stormy and have some fun in the doubles.” Loading Barty’s sharp serve has kept her in full control in comfortable victories over Swiatek and world No. 12 Sofia Kenin, who defeated her in the semi-finals of the 2020 Australian Open en route to the title. But the 25-year-old Queenslander said she was pleased with the way she had also taken the initiative in rallies, something she will have to repeat against Rybakina in Kazakhstan on Memorial Drive. “It was a feeling as soon as I had a chance and a sniff, I had to be able to take it, take the initiative,” she told French Open champion Swiatek of her tactics. “I felt I had a good balance between running and moving and neutralizing. “Once I could get a little time on the ball, I could create with the forehand.” 22-year-old Russian-born Rybakina plans to be aggressive in her litmus test as she faces a third career title. “It’s great to play against the number one to see what you’re missing in your game, what you need to improve on,” she said. “Of course I believe that if I try my best tomorrow, I will fight, that I can win.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-09/barty-aims-for-double-glory-in-adelaide/100746244 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos