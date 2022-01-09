Donavan Houle scores winner as UMaine hockey passes Alaska for 3rd win

ORONO, Maine The University of Maine men’s hockey team recovered from a 2-0 deficit on Saturday night, scoring four unanswered goals for a 4-2 win over the University of Alaska-Fairbanks at the Alfond Arena.

Donavan Houles’ goal with just 2:37 left in the third period gave the Black Bears their first lead of the weekend series and Lynden Breen added an empty net with 39 seconds left for his second goal of the game.

UMaine saved a weekend streak split after Alaska won Friday night’s game 6-2.

Houle bounced off a shot from Breen in the middle of the slot and fired the puck through Gustavs Grigals’ pads for his team-high sixth goal of the season.

The puck bounced forward and I tapped it into the net, Houle said. I was in the right place at the right time.

UMaine defeated Alaska 24-4 in the third period by beating the Nanooks 3-0.

Coach (Ben) Barr told us in the third period we had them on the ropes and the boys took that to heart and went out and did the job, said sophomore goalkeeper Connor Androlewicz, who made 27 saves in a stellar performance in his first career start after replacing Matt Thiessen in the second period of Friday night’s loss and conceding just one goal the rest of the way.

He made the saves he needed and came up with some big saves, Barr said. He played with great balance and moved the puck well.

Grigals was great for the Nanooks, as he finished with 40 saves, including 21 while under siege in the third period.

UMaine is now 3-12-4, while Alaska has fallen to 5-14-1.

Jakob Breault’s power play goal 16 seconds into the second period gave the Nanooks a 1-0 lead and Didrik Henbrant extended the lead 8:06 later. But UMaines Ben Poisson scored just 22 seconds later and Breen made it 3:10 into the third period on a five-on-three power play.

Breault opened the scoring with his third goal of the season.

Brady Risk took a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that was saved by Androlewicz. Androlewicz also saved Chase Dubois without any rebound, but Breault had crept up to the top of the crease and headed home the third shot.

Henbrant scored his fifth of the year on a pass by Filip Fornaa Svensson.

Svensson had the puck behind his net and made eye contact with Henbrant, who sprinted out of the zone.

Svensson threw the puck high in the air and Henbrant skated on it, going in on Sam Duerr and firing a shot through Androlewicz’s legs.

Poisson pulled UMaine in one by one and a Breen pass past Grigal’s glove.

Breen equalized after a rare face-off foul sent Brady Risk into the penalty area with Jordan Muzzillo already in the penalty area.

Houle made a cross-crease pass to Breen, who blocked the ball into the post to tie things up.

Breen’s line between Poisson and Houle scored all four goals, with Breen scoring two goals and two assists, and Houle and Poisson each contributing a goal and two assists.

Our line had a rough time last night, Breen said. Our team expects a lot from us. We couldn’t bring it last night. So tonight it was a big thing for us to get us started.

Barr said his team had found a little more heart and the effort was better Saturday night.

You win some more face-offs, you win more one-on-one battles, you complete a few more hits and good things happen. You tire them out eventually and I thought we did that towards the end of the game, said Barr. That was good to see.

We couldn’t get the push we needed (in the third period) and kudos to them, they came out strong, said Nanooks sophomore right-wing Svensson. We fed their game a little too much, giving them a free attack. It gave us some long shifts in the defensive zone and we couldn’t recover from that.

Correction: Alaska goalkeeper Gustavs Grigals made 40 saves. An earlier version had an incorrect number.

