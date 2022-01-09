Can VR Make You Better At Real Sports? Review Geek

Sports have been a way of staying healthy, having fun and demonstrating skills since ancient times, but practicing and regularly practicing these sports can be both expensive and challenging. VR gives people a way to cheaply simulate sports, but will practicing it in VR make you better in real life?

With a VR headset, you can play a virtual version of almost any sport almost anywhere. For example, some game options will enable:you go sailing without boat or access to open water, safe shooting without a range or gun, even an afternoon of fishing without getting wet. Your only expenses are aMeta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) and about $10 to $30 each for the games themselves.

The range of games is extensive, so I’ve collected five sports and some popular VR equivalents of varying quality. Let’s see what difference, if any, practice in VR can make to your real sports performance.

Skyrim vR has received praise for the implementation of archery. Still, the game itself is not an accurate archery simulator. Things like leveling up and the different arcs available will make Skyrim VR less precise. Still Youtuber habie147 decided to see if he could improve his archery skillsby doing nothing but playing the game.

Surprisingly, they showed a 200% improvement in their ability to hit a target from a distance with a cheap bow and arrow bought on Amazon. Archery shows up a lot in VR, from the bow you probably have on the coffee table of your PC-based Oculus home to games like Elven Killer. But there is no real archery simulator with realistic physics yet.

I have a theory that the two things that make VR practice effective in the real world are realistic physics and a good approximation of the tools you would use to practice that sport. What’s fascinating is that Skyrim has neither, yet has shown some advantage.

The ball physics of Eleven Table Tennishave received near-universal praise and the stock VR controller weighs about the same as a paddle. Given that, I’d say the time you spend playing table tennis in VR will likely improve your real gaming skills.

The game lets you work on your coordination and timing, which are important facets of the sport. Due to its excellent ball physics, Eleven Table Tennis can help you develop the muscle memory needed to do things like consistently spinning the ball. If you want to go further and swap out the VR controller for something closer to a real paddle, you can even buy or 3D print a controller mount.

Another important factor that this game offers is online play. You can play ranked matches against opponents at or around your skill level, and the ranking system allows you to continuously challenge yourself instead of relying on AI opponents that you may outgrow or learn to exploit. The ranking system also adds some meaning and pressure to games. All of this should translate to real life the next time you find yourself holding a paddle in real life.

The two leading cricket simulators are: IB Cricketand Cricket Club VR. However, both focus on hitting IB Cricket also allows for some tactical work in multiplayer games. IB Cricket also has an extensive training mode, so it’s probably your best option if you’re new to the sport and want to pick it up.

Crucially, both games allow you to play with a real bat. You attach your controller to a bat of your choice and calibrate it in-game. Just as using a real keyboard in VR makes working in a virtual office easier, playing a virtual sport with the actual equipment you use makes your exercise more effective. It’s worth noting, though, that if you’re used to playing with a light controller, switching to a three-pound piece of wood can disrupt your game a bit (at least at first).

IB Cricket use your headset to check the basics of cricket such as head position and ball tracking. When you learn to play the game, IB Cricket will do a great job teaching you the basics. For more experienced cricketers, it can help fine-tune things like your form and timing.

Similar to cricket games, a VR golf simulator tracks your head position and movement as well as your swing. Add some decent physics and you’ve got a simulator that can help you solve the basics. You can also solve problems you have in your real game and improve it.Golf 5 E-Clubfor example improved my golf game.

Both Golf 5 E-Club and wave +replicated a slice (an accidental turn to the right) that I struggled with on the track. Playing in VR allowed me to identify the cause (head movement) and practice until I improved. An afternoon at a driving range learned that while the slice wasn’t quite gone, I was now hitting the ball straighter more regularly.

Golf is one of the mostif not the mostexpensive sports to participate in. Solving the drive through private reach time and lessons could have cost me hundreds of dollars. As it stands now, I recorded Golf 5 E-Club for about $15 and was then free to hit as many balls as I wanted in my living room at no extra cost. And it has made me better.

The Thrill of battle (TOTF) is arguably one of my favorite VR games and it’s arguably the best boxing simulator I’ve ever played. However, the artificial intelligence responsible for TOTF also limits it. Your opponent will not move like a real boxer; they will cover initially, but drop that guard after a light jab in the stomach. Unloading with a string of big haymakers is also rewarded rather than punished. Basically, don’t go to a real boxing match like you go to a VR; you will eventually get hurt.

Is the game useless then? New. Cardio is an essential part of most sports and essential for boxing. 12 laps further TOTF a few times a week will get you in good shape and teach you to get through a fight while keeping basic things like your form in mind. Depending on the size of your play space, you can also gain confidence with things like distance control, bobbing, weaving and slipping. If you mess up, it won’t hurt, so you can experiment and express yourself more before stepping into a real training hall.

Yes, to varying degrees. Some games, like Eleven Table Tennis and IB Cricket, are quite close to the real thing and may include actual equipment. Even games that aren’t perfectly analog for real sports, like VR boxing or Skyrims archery, still look like they offer any advantage.

Beginners may see the most benefit as they can learn the basics of things like table tennis, cricket or golf for a fraction of the cost. More experienced athletes may notice some shortcomings, but VR doesn’t rule out conventional training. VR is more of an addition to traditional training. If you’re an avid golfer who can’t get to an indoor course in the winter, you can practice your form in your living room and stay sharp for next season.