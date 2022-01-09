New England Patriots Bold ’21 Predictions Revised…For Better or Worse – New England Patriots Blog

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Quick thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Crystal Ball: Bold prediction. Two words that come up often to haunt a beat reporter.

But this is also part of the fun. After all, what’s a bold prediction if it’s not revisited?

The Patriots (10-6) visit the Miami Dolphins (8-8) in the regular season finale on Sunday (4:25 PM ET, CBS), then look ahead to the playoffs, making it time to look back with some bold 2021 predictions hitting the target, and some coming out (sometimes very) poorly.

February 11: Jimmy Garoppolo becomes the Patriots quarterback. Not the best start here. If the asking price of the 49ers had been more modest, things might have turned out differently.

6th of July: N’Keal Harry is on the roster bubble. The 2019 first round pick, whose agent asked for a trade at one point, ended with a solid training camp and was never in danger of not making it to the team. But maybe he is now.

4 Aug. Sony Michel will be exchanged for a hardworking, needy team. Michel was shipped to the Los Angeles Rams, so in the best Troy Brown impersonation,”Bingo! I have bingo!“

September 6: Mac Jones wins Offensive Rookie of the Year. Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the current favorite for Jones, but like many of Mac’s passing, this was surprisingly accurate. A strong Week 18 from Jones could tip the needle in his favor.

29 Oct: Jakobi Meyers will make his first career TD pass. False start! A Halloween Day TD against the Chargers seemed like a nice Hollywood script, but it wasn’t until two weeks later, Nov. 14 against the Browns, that Meyers accomplished the feat.

November 7th: Stephon Gilmore will have an interception against the Patriots. Judges might rule this out of the “daring” category, so we’re following the line here. Gilmore was given the choice, but one wonders if he regrets choosing to play elsewhere for the same salary he earned in New England.

Dec 6: Nick Folk will break his field goal from under 50 yards in challenging Buffalo weather conditions. This was a bad miss — something Folk rarely has. Sorry I ever doubted you, Nick.

To close the loop, this week’s bold prediction: Crimson Tide-on-Crimson Tide crime with Christian Barmore registering a sack against dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

2. The Future of DMac: The close of a regular season often raises questions about players’ futures, and the longtime Patriots security Devin McCourty’s plans are interesting given the combination of age (32), elite leadership (10-time captain) and contract status (free agent). As most players do, McCourty is assessing his situation after the season, but I see no indication that he is considering quitting at this point. It would be a surprise if he doesn’t play, be it in New England or elsewhere.

3. The Hunger Of Godchaux In The Playoffs: Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was a key part of two Patriots Super Bowl championship teams, so he knows all about deep playoff runs. After securing a postseason berth last week, Van Noy stressed that the Patriots’ focus is still on finishing the regular season strong, but he also shared how excited he is for veterans making the playoffs for the first time. experience – such as starting defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (fifth year) and reserve Carl Davis (seventh year). Godchaux, who spent the first four years of his career with the Dolphins, said: “It’s Miami this week, but I’m so excited for the playoffs.”

4. Opponents in ’22: Sunday’s results will bolster two more of the Patriots’ 2022 opponents as they will host the AFC South foe who finishes in the same place in the standings, as well as visit the AFC West team that finishes in the same place in the standings. ends.

Chances are the Patriots will finish in second place in the AFC East, which would add the Colts to next year’s home roster and visit the winner of Sunday night’s Raiders-Chargers game (a trip to Vegas would be a big draw for fans).

If the Patriots skipped the Bills to first place, the Titans would be added to the home schedule and a visit to the Chiefs.

House: Raven, Bengal, Bears, Lions, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, AFCS

Away: Browns, Steelers, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, AFCW, NFCW team to be determined

5. Mac on the mark: Jones enters the season finale after completing 67.6% of his passes, which is the second-highest percentage in Patriots history (200 attempts minimum), trailing only Tom Brady’s 68.9% in his magical 2007 season. The passing difficulty Brady threw that season was generally greater than what Jones has attempted this season, but Jones’ marksmanship is impressive nonetheless. If he has an accurate performance on Sunday, Jones could pass Dak Prescott (67.8%) for the best rookie completion percentage in NFL history.

6. Timely Finish: The Patriots Jaguars’ 50-10 outburst last week ended in a tidy 2 hours and 47 minutes, the team’s fastest game of the season. The longest two games of the season: 3:25 in the overtime loss against Dallas, and 3:17 against Brady’s Buccaneers.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the 2:47 equaled Chargers-Eagles (November 7) for the fifth fastest game in the NFL this season, behind Broncos-Raiders (2:32, December 26), Lions-Falcons (2:41, December 26), 49ers-Jaguars (2:45, November 21) and Eagles-Washington (2:46, January 2)

Last season, the Patriots played four games at 2:47 or faster, in part because of their reliance on the running game. But from 2010 to 2019, when they aired it with Brady & Co., they only played two games that were 2:47 or faster during that period.

7. Andrews Series Broken: Last Sunday’s lopsided win over the Jaguars allowed start center David Andrews to rest his injured shoulder in the fourth quarter, breaking his streak as the only Patriot to play every offensive snap this season. Andrews stands at 98.8%, which is still the highest total of all Patriots offensive players, followed by Jones (96.1%), left tackle Isaiah Wynn (86.9%), right guard Shaq Mason (85 .7%), Meyers (84.3%), guard Ted Karras (74.6%) and tight end Hunter Henry (67.8%).

8. Kraft-y Decision: Former Buccaneers recipient Antonio Brown publicly addressing Brady and personal trainer Alex Guerrero last week was shocking, as it was Brady who defended Brown for the past three years, opening the doors of his own home to welcome him to New England. Brown only lasted 11 days in New England, and owner Robert Kraft was eager to throw him overboard, especially from Brown himself. What became more apparent than ever last week was that Kraft was right in that decision.

9. Mayo’s Market: Things usually move quickly with the NFL’s head coaching carousel at the end of the regular season. While the Patriots will be busy preparing for the playoffs, it would come as a surprise if multiple teams with vacancies were not contacted to request permission to speak with New England defensive assistant Jerod Mayo, whose profile in the NFL seems to be on the rise. The lanes for Jaguars and Raiders are already open, while teams like the Bears, Broncos and Vikings are struggling to watch.

10 a. Did you know, part I: Tagovailoa is 2-0 against the Patriots and if he helps Miami to victory on Sunday, he will become only the sixth quarterback to win his first three starts against Belichick. The others are John Elway, Vinny Testaverde, Drew Brees, Jake Plummer and Jay Fiedler.

10b. Did you know, part II: Including the playoffs, the Patriots have faced just 16-14 against Belichick’s former assistant coaches since 2000. That includes a 2-3 against the Brian Flores-led Dolphins.