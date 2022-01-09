Allen Stanford: The Man Who Bought Cricket Documentary On Sky, What Is A Ponzi Scheme – And Where Is He Now?





Stanford was once considered one of the richest men in the US, with an estimated wealth of over 1.3 billion

Stanford, now 71, was jailed in 2012 by a judge in Houston, Texas, after being convicted of orchestrating one of the largest Ponzi schemes in American history. A Ponzi scheme is a fraud that pays its investors out of their own money or the money paid by subsequent investors, rather than from profits earned by the individual or organization conducting the operation. Stanford was once considered one of the richest men in the US, with an estimated net worth of over $2 billion (1.3 billion), despite growing up in rural Texas and having no previous banking experience. His financial empire stretched from the US to Latin America and the Caribbean. But after his arrest, all his belongings were confiscated and he had to rely on court-appointed lawyers to defend him. The prosecutors called Stanford arrogant and ruthless, saying he used the money of investors who bought certificates of deposit (CDs) from his bank in Antigua to fund a series of failed businesses, bribe regulators and pay for a lavish lifestyle with yachts, a fleet of private jets and sponsorship of cricket tournaments. What were his ties to cricket? Stanford had ties to English cricket. In 2008, he had signed a deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to play a series of potentially lucrative matches in the format of a million-dollar-a-man, winner-takes-all game between England and England. a team. of Stanford Superstars in his adopted home of Antigua. The Twenty20 matches in the Caribbean, worth a total of 10 million, were an attempt to raise awareness of the game among young people in the area. The following year, Stanford was charged with fraud, and England's cricket chiefs cut all ties with Stanford after the charges against him forced the ECB to reconsider; it was announced that all contractual ties had been terminated. In 2016, in an interview with BBC Sport, from his Florida maximum security prison, Stanford said he regretted the damage to cricket. read more Where is he now? In March 2012, Stanford was convicted by a jury of 13 of 14 fraud-related counts of taking more than $7 billion (4.5 billion) from investors. In June of the same year, he was sentenced to 110 years in prison by a U.S. district judge in Houston, after prosecutors asked Stanford to serve 230 years in prison, the maximum possible. Stanford's lawyers had demanded a maximum of 44 months, a sentence he could have completed in about eight months. Stanford is currently serving his 110-year sentence at United States Penitentiary, Coleman II, about 55 miles northwest of Orlando, Florida. How can I view it? The third and final episode of The Man Who Bought Cricket airs at 9pm on Sky Documentaries. The previous two episodes are now available to catch up on via Now TV.

