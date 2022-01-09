Alabama vs. Georgia prediction, choice, line, odds, spread for 2022 college football national championship game

A rematch of the 2021 SEC Championship Game will take place on Monday night as No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia face off in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. The Crimson Tide are looking for their second consecutive national title and seventh under coach Nick Saban. The Tide earned their spot in Monday’s national title game thanks to a 27-6 victory over #4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl semifinals, with Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for a career of 204 yards.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, dominated #2 Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl semifinals. Starting quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns in the win, providing much-needed balance for a foul based on establishing the run.

What can you expect Monday night in Indianapolis? Let’s split the game and pick straight up and against the spread.

Alabama vs. Georgia: must know

What went wrong?:The first game between these two teams — a 41-24 win for the Tide in Atlanta — saw the Bulldogs’ defenses collapse for the first time this season. Considered an all-time great unit for much of the season, it failed to ground Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young once in the loss.

“Ultimately, we want to create pressure,” Georgia defense coordinator Dan Lanning said. “We want to be able to go after Bryce. As for how to do it, I don’t want to give up our secrets just yet, but wait for the match to find out. We want to generate pressure. And there’s certainly you can do that in many different ways And he’s really good at avoiding the rush. And they’ve done unique things to protect him. We’ve got to do it a little bit differently, but how we do that, there’s a lot of different ways we can do it.”

The strategy is simple: bring more than four. The Bulldogs didn’t bring many five or six players into the SEC title game, most likely because they had been so successful bringing four for most of the season. And it’s not that Alabama’s offensive line played well leading up to that game. Expect linebackers Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker to be big puzzle pieces this time around.

Robinson’s Breakthrough Game:The crest running back on the Alabama lows was the focal point of the Tide offensive against the Bearcats, allowing Saban’s crew to control the Cotton Bowl’s pace from the start. While Robinson has had a great season, it was Alabama’s first time really trying to make a point against a good opponent from the moment toe met leather.

There is no doubt that the passing game is the backbone of the Alabama attack. However, the absence of wide receiver John Metchie III will likely be felt a lot more in this game than against the Bearcats. Expect Alabama to use Robinson a little earlier in the game to open up those passing lanes for WRJameson Williams and the rest of the Crimson Tide passage attack.

the bogeyman:Georgia coach Kirby Smart doesn’t want to be part of the storyline of him becoming a deer in headlights when he takes on Saban, his former boss, in big games. This may come off as breaking news, but it’s really hard to beat the greatest coach of all time who, not coincidentally, routinely lands the best recruiting class in the country.

“I’m not exactly sure what that is, so it’s hard for me to answer that question, other than they’ve also been a problem and an eyesore for every team they’ve played in except ours,” Smart said. week. “We have that in common with a lot of teams. They have played, they have a very good football team, a very good coach, a very good program. It starts with very good football players. And they have done a good job recruiting those players.” And I think if you look at the skills of some of the guys they’ve had there, and I know myself, just looking at the last two or three times we played against them, I think someone said either six or seven wideouts in the first round have all played.”

How Alabama vs. Georgia live

Game: College Football Playoff National Championship

Date: Monday 10 January|Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ESPN|live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Alabama vs. Georgia forecast, choices

Featured game | Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Barrett Sallee: The best lessons in life come from failure, and Smart’s defense failed miserably against Alabama last month. That won’t happen again. Georgia now knows that it needs to apply pressure in a variety of ways, so expect that pressure to come from multiple players, both from the center and around the perimeter, so Young can’t break free outside the pocket. That keeps the game in Bennett’s wheelhouse and allows offensive coordinator Todd Monken to use all of his weapons in different ways.Select: Georgia -2.5 | Georgia 28, Alabama 20

Tom Fornell: It’s incredibly hard to beat a good team once, and it’s much harder to do it twice. Knowing how the Tide plans to attack, the Dawgs can counter or at least address the issues revealed in the first matchup. If you’re Alabama, you’re not sure what to change because you don’t know what Georgia will do to change things. I expect Georgia will look for ways to put more pressure on Young by mixing up covers and bringing blitzes. I also think Georgia could show a little more vanilla zone coverage in hopes of keeping Williams to themselves and limiting big play. It could invite Bama to use more of its RPO stuff and take away the pass option, forcing the defending champions to run the ball straight into the defense’s strength. On the other hand, the Alabama defense did a great job confusing Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in the first game and luring him into two interceptions. I expect Georgia to put a little less on Bennett’s plate in this game. If Georgia can provide the ball and limit Alabama’s big games, it will win. Select: Georgia -2.5 | Georgia 28, Alabama 24

Dennis Dodd:Dawgs’ defense can’t be as bad as in the SEC title game. Smart will finally break through against the master. Remember this name Jack Podlesny. He will kick a match-winning field goal late. Then get ready to let the dogs loose as Georgia wins its first national championship in 41 years. Still, it will be within the number.Select: Alabama +2.5 | Georgia 27, Alabama 25

Adam Silverstein:It’s not often you get Saban and Alabama underdogs, and while I’ll wait to try and score a full field goal before kick-off, the tide is on the right. Georgia opened some eyes by smothering Michigan in the semifinals, while Alabama took a 21-point win as ho-hum as I recall over Cincinnati. Anderson and Dean are bad at linebacker. Georgia is stronger up front, but we’ve already seen it struggle to get hold of and contain Young. Bama generally has an edge in the offensive skill positions, and we’ve seen more than once how the defense can wear out when playmakers let it take over. The Dawgs will have every chance to compete and possibly win this game, but my small lead goes to the Tide. Select: Alabama +2.5 | Alabama 31, Georgia 27

Ben Kercheval: Just to be clear… when Georgia finally captures that elusive national championship for the first time in four decades, you won’t find me in the least surprised, considering how impressive it looked all year, save for that one outlier in Atlanta. But I’ve also seen what the Tide looks like when they’re running at 100% power. I’ve seen Young make plays that aren’t there. All other things being equal — and they’re generally between these two titans — give me the better quarterback and the coach who’s done it once or twice (or seven). Select: Alabama +2.5 | Alabama 33, Georgia 28

More expert picks and predictions are coming!

Who will win Alabama vs. Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all of the high-end model that has brought in nearly $3,600 in profits over the past five seasons.