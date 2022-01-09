Sports
NHL, hockey community honors Connecticut teen who died of in-game injury
The hockey community, including the NHL and several teams and players, took to social media to honor Teddy Balkind, a 16-year-old who died of an injury sustained Thursday during a high school hockey game in Connecticut.
Balkind, who was a sophomore defender at St Luke’s School in New Canaan, collided with a player from Brunswick School in Greenwich and suffered a serious neck injury. He was transported to Greenwich Hospital but did not survive the operation.
“Our community is grieving,” St. Luke’s principal of the school, Mark Davis, told WABC-TV in New York. “Yesterday we lost a dear young man in a tragic accident. Both St Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St Luke’s sole focus at the moment is to ensure our devastated community Thank you for your concern and for respecting our need to grieve.”
Balkind was a longtime hockey player and often wore the number 5. To remember him, the Carolina Hurricanes dedicated a locker to Balkind, with his name and number on it.
To show support for Balkind, his family and others in mourning, the hockey community started the hashtag #SticksOutForTeddy on Twitter, with NHL players and others showing their sticks outside homes and buildings in Balkind’s memory. Philadelphia Flyers Ahead and Riverside, Connecticut, Native Cam Atkinson tweeted that he is “heartbroken for the Balkind family and everyone who knew and loved Teddy.”
Atkinson also penned Balkind’s initials with a heart on his stick for Saturday’s Flyers-Sharks game.
Like the defender of Anaheim Ducks and New Rochelle, New York born Kevin Shattenkirk.
Ducks forward Adam Henrique tweeted a photo of his hockey stick with the caption: “Sad to hear about the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Balkind family. #sticksoutforteddy.”
Boston Bruins striker Nick Foligno tweeted: “I am sending all my family’s love to the Balkind family! I just heard the unimaginable news and wanted to send our comfort and strength to the Balkind’s and the friends around them as they mourn the loss of Teddy. Life is precious . hard reminder. God bless.”
Martin St. Louis, a Hockey Hall of Fame member who played 1,134 games in the NHL from 1998-2015, now lives in Connecticut. St. Louis tweeted a photo of the three sticks he placed outside his house with the caption: “Sticks out for Teddy.”
The New York Islanders showed more than 20 sticks for Balkind.
BAUER Hockey also tweeted condolences.
The Los Angeles Kings placed sticks outside their locker room and observed a minute of silence before their game Saturday.
Balkind was a member of the New Canaan Winter Club hockey team, which tweeted Friday: “Teddy was a wonderful young man, always smiling, a great teammate. No words are enough for the sadness we all feel. Our prayers are with Teddy and his family.”
“Last night, the New Canaan Winter Club, along with the wider hockey community, lost a beloved teammate, friend and community member,” the club said in a statement. “Teddy Balkind skated for the Winter Club during his youthful hockey career and was known by all of us as a hard worker and a great young hockey player. The Winter Club is heartbroken and we join the global hockey family in mourning for this unfortunate accident. If the hockey community does, over the next few days, weeks and months we will support ourselves around the Balkind family.”
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/hockey-community-honors-teen-killed-in-game/c-329591656
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]