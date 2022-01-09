Cricket: Root Praises England Character in Exciting Fourth Test Draw





SYDNEY (AFP) – England cricket skipper Joe Root praised the character of his battered team to avert and hold on to Australia’s victory for a stark draw in Sydney on Sunday (January 9), while injured wicket-keeper Jos Buttler getting ready to fly home. Old stagers James Anderson and Stuart Broad busted out the last two exciting overs with just one wicket left to give the beleaguered tourists a fighting draw and deny dominant Australia a fourth consecutive Test victory in the lopsided series. It comes after England meekly surrendered the Ashes and lost heavily in the first three Tests in 12 days amid bitter accusations about the performances of the players, coaching staff and captain. But despite failing 300 in one of their eight innings so far in the series, England, with nothing to play for but pride, saw the draw as a test of character. “Relief is the overwhelming emotion and I’m quite proud too,” Root said. “There’s been a lot thrown at us in this game and the guys really stood up and showed a lot of character and pride. “To come out and do that was really nice. It’s a big step in the right direction. It’s a step forward and one we need to build on as we go into that final test in Hobart.” Root, who had a quiet match with scores of 0 and 24, pointed out the positives. “Today shows how much it means to them. When you find yourself out of the series, it’s really important that you come forward and show time and time again how much it means to you,” he said. “I think everyone did that this week.” Root selected the performance of injured pair Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow in helping their team to the draw. Stokes, with a daring 60, his second half-century of the game, and first-inning centurion Bairstow’s 41 held up the Australian victory attack. “Jonny’s performance, after he also got the knock (thumb), was some of the best percussion I’ve seen him produce in an England shirt,” he said. “So did Ben and Jos, it showed a lot of character and put the team first. “Jos is going to fly home. It’s a pretty serious injury. Being in front after that knock shows a lot of character.”

