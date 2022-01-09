Rafael Nadal rises to title in Melbourne | ATP tour





Rafael Nadal marked his return to the ATP Tour in style on Sunday, beating American qualifier Maxime Cressy 7-6 (6), 6-3 to win the Melbourne Summer Set trophy. The Spaniard played this week for the first time since August after a foot injury got in the way of his 2021 season. The world’s No. 6, however, showed little sign of rustiness in Melbourne, dropping no set at the ATP 250 event to earn his 89th tour-level crown. I want to thank the entire organization here, Nadal said during the award ceremony. I feel privileged and a very lucky guy to be here again. I’m coming back from some challenging moments in terms of injuries, so I couldn’t be happier. It means a lot to be back and with a trophy in my hands. In an entertaining match, Cressy attacked Nadal with his high-flying serve and volley game, but the Spaniard bounced back well all the time and showed plenty of struggle. The 35-year-old saved a set point in the tie-break of the first set and recovered from a breakdown in the second set, before taking the victory after an hour and 44 minutes. This court has always been very, very special to me, Nadal said. The Rod Laver Arena is very, very special to everyone and it’s even more special because of you. You are an amazing audience and I can’t thank you enough. Nadal competed in his first final on Australian soil since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open championship match in 2019. With his win, the top-class league now continues his streak of taking at least one tour-level title a year since 2004. You May Also Like: Monfils Fends Khachanov to Take Adelaide Title In their first ATP Head2Head encounter, little separated the pair in the first set, with Cressy leveling up in key moments as he saved all five breakpoints he encountered to force a tiebreak. Nadal tried to push through from baseline with his heavy topspin forehand and tried to find Cressy’s toes on return, but the world No. 112 held out, reaching the set point at 6/5 in the tiebreaker. However, he was unable to find one more first serve in the set, with Nadal capitalizing to move forward. The Spaniard recovered from a breakdown in the second set and shot seven aces into the set to secure his win. Cressy took part in his first tour-level final after striking victories over second seed Reilly Opelka, against whom he saved two match points, and third seed Grigor Dimitrov. Cressy rises in the Top 100 of the ATP ranking for the first time on Monday after his dream run in Melbourne.

