Notre Dame Hockey: Irish closes Penn State Series with 5-4 OT Win





The Notre Dame Fighting Irish closed its sights on Saturday in the country of Nittany Lion. After Friday’s 4-2 W at Penn State, the Irish broke an early 3-1 deficit to win it in overtime. First period Irish striker Solag Bakich wasted no time chasing after it, getting Notre Dame on the board in just under two minutes into the game. A hooking penalty on Notre Dames Zach Plucinski about six minutes later wasn’t enough to break the Irish momentum, but as the period started to get half way, Nittany Lion Kevin Wall evened it out with the first Penn States goal. A Penn States goal by Jimmy Dowd, Jr. about five minutes later, Nittany Lions made it 2-1. As the period drew to a close, a five-minute major and misconduct by Notre Dames Jesse Lansdell set off head contact for the penultimate power play opportunity of the entire game for both teams, but the score continued toward second. By the end of the first period, the Nittany Lions were just faster than the Irish 19-18 and each team had won 10 face-offs. Second period As the clock went down on the Irish penalty, Dowd, Jr. the back of the net for the Nittany Lions, less than two minutes into the second for the only power play goal of the game. The Irish turned on the jets in the last half of the period. Jack Adams scored a second goal for the Irish and Nick Leivermann scored shortly after giving Adams an assist. However, it was the Nittany Lions who had the final say as the third period approached. Penn State defender Clayton Phillips scored with less than two minutes left in the period to make it 4-3, the Nittany Lions. Third period The teams went back and forth for nearly 18 minutes until Notre Dames Cam Burke scored to make it 4-4. This time, the Irish doubled the Nittany Lions over 12 shots with 27 in the period. OT With just 0.2 seconds left into extra time, Notre Dames Max Ellis scored the fifth goal of the night for his teams to win it on the Penn State ice. Game overview To score Notre Dame: Solag Bakich at 1:35 in 1st with assists from Adam Karashik and Cam Burke Penn State: Kevin Wall at 8:16 in 1st with assists from Ben Copeland and Christian Berger Penn State: Jimmy Dowd Jr. at 1:41 PM in 1st with assists from Tyler Paquette and Chase McLane Penn State: Jimmy Dowd Jr. at 01:30 in the 2nd with an assist from Ben Schoen Notre Dame: Jack Adams at 11:54 in 2nd with assists from Justin Janicke and Nick Leivermann Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann at 4:05 pm in 2nd, unassisted Penn State: Clayton Phillips at 6:20 PM in 2nd with assists from Ben Copeland and Kevin Wall Notre Dame: Cam Burke 17:47 in 3rd with assists from Landon Slaggert and Nick Leivermann Notre Dame: Max Ellis at 05:00 in OT with assists from Spencer Stastney and Jake Pivonka Sanctions Notre Dame: Zach Plucinski for hooking at 5:53 in the 1st Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell for head contact at 5:43 PM in 1st, game misconduct Notre Dame: Ryan Helliwell for roughing at 9:29 in the 2nd goalkeepers Notre Dame: Matthew Galajda, 35 saves Penn State: Oskar Autio, 34 saves Moving forward The Irish take it upon themselves Ohio state Buckeyes in Columbus on Friday, January 14 at 7:00 AM. follow me on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onefootdown.com/2022/1/8/22874210/notre-dame-hockey-irish-close-out-penn-state-series-with-5-4-ot-win-big-ten-nd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos