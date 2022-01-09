Steelers vs. Ravens odds, picks, line, spread, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals Week 18 NFL forecast

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could make his final start in the NFL against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Even with a win, Pittsburgh still needs help from other teams to qualify for the postseason and extend Roethlisberger’s career. The Ravens are in the same boat as they have to win on Sunday and need some other games to get their way as well. The Steelers took a 20-19 win over Baltimore on December 5. In certain markets you can: stream the game on Paramount+.

Kick-off is at 1:00 PM ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Ravens as favorites on three points in the latest Steelers vs. Ravens, while the over-under for total runs scored is 41.

How Ravens vs. Steelers to watch

Steelers vs. Ravens Date: Sunday, January 9

Steelers vs. Raven’s Time: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Ravens TV Channel: CBS

Steelers vs. Raven’s live stream:Paramount+

Week 18 NFL Picks for Ravens vs. Steelers

Before you tune in to the Steelers vs. Sunday’s Ravens game, you must: check out the NFL picks from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has risen more than $7,200 for $100 players on the top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. The model enters Week 18 of the 2021 season with an incredible 135-96 run on the top-rated NFL picks dating back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for four of the past five years on NFL direct picks, beating more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times in that span. Anyone who has followed it is far away.

For Ravens vs. Steelers backs the Over (41) model to strike. While the matchups between these rivals are often competitive affairs decided by a single score, they are not always low-scoring matches. Over the past 10 matchups, the games have averaged 46 points, as the familiarity between the teams has given the offenses an edge over the defense.

After rookie Najee Harris posted the best game of his career in Week 17, the model Harris has a total of nearly 100 scrimmage yards by Week 18. Also, Pittsburgh receiver Diontae Johnson is expected to have nearly 90 yards through the air against the injury-related injury. ravaged secondary Baltimore, who is in 32nd place against the pass.

On the other hand, Baltimore’s offense is expected to be driven more by a commission than one or two outliers. The Ravens are going up against the 31st-ranked run defense and are expected to recruit the top 130 rushing yards.

In addition, both kickers will play a big part in skipping as Justin Tucker and Chris Boswell are tied for third in field goals scored this year. The model has the kickers combined for 15 points and the game has a total of 42 points. With a total of 42, SportsLine’s model has the throughput in more than 50 percent of the simulations.

