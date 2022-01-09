Sports
Notre Dame football recruits featured at All American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO There was a lot of promise on display for Notre Dame during the high school All-American Bowl on Saturday afternoon at the Alomodome, as 10 Irish football commitments lined the field with the top 2022 senior class in the country.
Future Notre Dame receiver Tobias Merriweather caught four passes for 47 yards in his nationally televised debut at the All American Bowl.
The Merriweathers big day included a 34-yard reception on a double pass from West teammate and fellow receiver Kyion Greyes.
That was a beautiful moment, he said. I have to play balls and some.
Even with a nice stat line and a catch with highlights, Merriweathers day was almost even bigger.
Lake:Meet Notre Dame Football 2022 Recruitment Class
Lake:Is this man back? Is that man leaving? Keeping up with the Irish football selection roulette
The 6-foot-3, 188-pound prospect of West Camas, Wash. defeated a defender on a go route in the second quarter, but a pass interference penalty robbed him of a chance to turn the game into a score.
I was going to come back to the ball and break free, he said. All (the defender) could do was catch me.
The four-star recruit, rated the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 79 overall player in the 2022 class by 247Sports, came close to another game-breaking game later at halftime when he beat his cover to pull in a 5 . yard out of route. With nothing but green grass in front of him, Merriweather’s momentum carried him just outside the boundaries of the game.
I was so angry, he said. I knew I should have stayed inside. I would be gone.
Merriweather won’t dwell on the near misses for long, however, noting that this was just the beginning of his time in the spotlight.
I’ll be back on NBC every week next year to play for Notre Dame, he said. I get a lot of chances (to score touchdowns).
Defensive End Aiden Gobaira Turns Heads
On the defensive side of the ball, Irish fans got a glimpse of the future in the form of defending lineman Aiden Gobaira. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder from Fairfax Va. got a loud ovation from the Alamodome crowd after a punishing sack on West quarterback and Clemson committed Cade Klubnick.
Gobaria played inside tackles for much of the game, but shone in his chance to show off his pass-rushing skills on the outside.
I checked that the quarterback didn’t roll out, when I saw he wasn’t I just went after him.
Rated by 247 Sports as the No. 21 Defensive Lineman and No. 180 in the class of 2022, Gobaira raved about the All American Bowl experience.
It was surreal to be around with so many players of this caliber, he said. Hopefully I can learn from this experience and get better and better.
O-line commit enthusiastic about Heistandhiring
One of the first steps taken by Notre Dame’s new head coach Marcus Freemans in his new position was to bring back former Irish frontline coach Harry Heistand.
Heistand held the post from 2012-17 at Notre Dame and was a major part of the 2012 BCS National Title Game appearance. Heistand’s most recent coaching stint was with the Chicago Bears.
While he hasn’t had a chance to meet recruits yet, players like Lawrenceburg offensive lineman Ashton Craig seem excited to be working with their future position coach.
I’m pretty sure we’ll be on the phone and talking soon, he said. It is clear from what he has done in the past that he is really successful. He’s put a lot of guys into the NFL. I wonder what he can do for us.
Future teammates are already building a bond
With 11 Notre Dame pledges across the two all-star rosters, the Irish were well represented in San Antonio all week. Only 10 dressed for Saturday’s game.
Although the group was split between the East and West rosters, the players used the week-long event as an opportunity to build an early bond with their future teammates. They tried to get together for meals and other team gatherings when the opportunity arose.
They’re great guys, said linebacker Nolan Ziegler. We all get along. It was great to practice and compete against each other.
Getting the most out of each school here with 11 players is just a testament to all the hard work this group has put in over the past four years, Merriweather said. We have the opportunity to be a very special group. I feel this is a step in the right direction.
Not only did Aiden Gobaira and Joshua Burnham spend the entire week together, they will also be roommates in college.
It was great (sleeping together), Gobaira said. I’m super excited to actually plan to go to college in the near future.
Burnham added, it was cool to build all these connections.
Other Irish Obligations
Punter Bryce McFerson had a fun game with three kicks being knocked down inside the 20-yard line. Tyson Ford recorded one tackle in the second quarter. Billy Schrauth and Aamil Armella earned playing time on the offensive line.
