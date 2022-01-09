Novak Djokovic opens dramatic lawsuit to stay in Australia

Novak Djokovic, the tennis world’s number one, will start a battle on Monday to stay in Melbourne and defend his Australian Open title, arguing he is completely free due to a positive coronavirus test in December. Djokovic’s battle to undo the surprise visa withdrawal and end his subsequent detention at a notorious Melbourne immigration facility culminates in a widely publicized online hearing in federal court. detaining about 32 migrants in Australia’s harsh immigration system – some for years.

No one is allowed in or out except the staff.

On Sunday, more than 100 protesters, including many migrant rights activists, gathered in a park opposite the center.

“Free, free, the refugees,” the crowd chanted as dozens of police officers consented.

With a week to go before the Australian Open starts on January 17, any delay could destroy the 34-year-old’s hopes of winning his 10th crown in Melbourne, and a record 21st Grand Slam title.

In an injunction released to the public on Sunday, Judge Anthony Kelly said the one-day trial will go ahead as scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday (2300 GMT Sunday), refusing a government request to adjourn until Wednesday.

Djokovic’s lawyers filed a 35-page document on Saturday arguing that his visa was wrongfully revoked and needs to be reinstated so he can compete.

The team argued that Djokovic’s claim of a positive PCR test on December 16, 2021 means he meets the criteria for a vaccine waiver led by the Australian Immunization Advisory Body.

“I am humiliated”

But state attorneys rejected his arguments point by point and urged the judge to drop the case, with costs.

Djokovic has not been vaccinated and poses a risk to the people and the health system in Australia, they said in a 13-page document filed with the court on Sunday.

The player’s lawyers say Tennis Australia has authorized him to participate in the tournament due to his recent infection, and say his vaccine application has been approved by two independent medical panels.

But the Australian vaccination waiver form clearly states that a previous infection “is not a contraindication to immunisation,” government lawyers stressed.

And “there is no such thing as a guarantee that a non-citizen will enter Australia,” they said.

Foreigners are still usually not allowed to travel to Australia, and those who gain entry must be fully vaccinated or have a medical clearance.

Despite claims that Djokovic tested positive on December 16, photos shared by the tennis federation in Belgrade showed him on December 17 at a young players’ event in the city.

It reported that he had handed trophies and trophies to players. No one wore a mask.

Djokovic also attended a rally on December 16, when the Serbian National Postal Service launched a series of stamps in his honor.

“Thank you to my generous country for this rare gift! I am humbled!!” he said on Instagram at the time.

The tennis ace’s lawyers argued he was facing “unfair proceedings”, alleging that Australian border agents refused him time to rest and consult lawyers.

But the government rejected this, saying Djokovic had the chance to present his case to a border agent and had contacted his lawyers earlier.

Since his arrest, his pleas to be moved to a facility where he can train for the Australian Open have fallen on deaf ears, his lawyers said.

The center rose to prominence last year when a fire forced migrants to evacuate and maggots were found in the food.

“Gluten-free food”

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said this weekend that Serbia is fully behind the player and that she has had “constructive talks” with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

“We managed to get him gluten-free food, fitness equipment and a laptop,” she told Serbian Pink television.

Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley defended his organization on Sunday against criticism that it had failed to warn players that a previous infection did not qualify them to compete without a Covid-19 vaccination.

“We are not going to blame anyone because there is a lot of conflicting information,” Tiley told Channel Nine, which broadcasts the Australian Open.

A second tennis star en route to the Australian Open – Czech doubles specialist Renata Voracova – had her visa revoked after she was initially allowed into the country.

She flew out of Australia on Saturday after being held in the same Melbourne center as Djokovic.

As much of Australia tightened restrictions to fight an Omicron-fueled wave of infections, the state of Victoria – of which Melbourne is the capital – reported 44,155 cases on Sunday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended Djokovic’s visa withdrawal, saying “Rules are rules.”

The federal judge hearing Djokovic’s case warned his lawyers during a hearing on Thursday that justice would go through all necessary appeals at its own pace.

“The tail won’t wag the dog here,” he said.