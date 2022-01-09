Michigan Beats Defending National Champion UMass to Open Weekend Series

Next game: UMass 1/9/2022 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON ESPNU

Brendan Brisson scored twice and added an assist for a three-point game.

Kent Johnson was named first star after scoring and chipping in two assists.

The win is Michigan’s 51st all-time win against defending NCAA Champions.

Score: #6 Michigan 4, #10 Massachusetts 1

Facts: UM (15-6-1), UMass (10-5-2)

ANN ARBOR, I. — A raucous crowd at the Yost Ice Arena and a third three-goal stint carried the sixth-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team on Saturday night (Jan. 8) to a 4-1 victory over defending No. 10 Massachusetts National Champion.

Erik Portillo , who manned Michigan’s crease for its 22nd straight game, looked outstanding as he set aside 28 of the 29 shots he faced to take his 15th win of the season.

Brendan Brisson quickly opened the scoring for the Wolverines with the first shot of the game. The sophomore forward was hounded by a Minuteman attacker for a full shift before finding room in the high slot to fire a shot into the back of the net: 1:14 into the game. Kent Johnson and Jack Summers got assists on early goal, with the secondary helper being Summers’ first point of the season.

UMass’ first shot came almost six minutes into the game, when Portillo was able to push a hard wrist from inside the dot into the corner and away from stick problems.

The Minutemen took a penalty for holding 8:08 in the first period to give Michigan its first power play of the game. Both units threatened, but neither was able to convert before the UMass regained its strength.

UMass tied the game with 4:11 to go in the opening period after a slippery pass on the goal line was deflected past Portillo’s skate and into the back of the net.

The first power play for the visitors came at 1:24 in the first, after UM was awarded a slashing penalty. UMass was unable to register a power play goal before the end of the period, so 36 seconds with the man advantage rolled into the middle frame.

After one period, the game was tied at one goal each, with UM leading 11-9 in shots on goal.

Michigan killed the remainder of the first penalty to start in the center frame before UMass got another power play when the Wolverines were called out in front of too many men at 4:41 in the period.

Michael Pastujov prevented a goal with a hard backcheck from the neutral zone to the blue paint, hitting a nearby puck destined to cross the goal line. The Wolverines eventually killed the penalty for the second time in as many attempts.

With 7:30 to play, Johnson broke Michigan’s end with the puck, leading a two-for-one rush. He considered throwing the puck to Brisson, who skated with him step by step, but chose to face off the pass and leaned into a hard wrist shot that he shot out from the top of the right-hand post.

Shortly after, Luke Hughes showed off his shrewdness as UM held the puck for a long shift in the UMass end, sliding through the zone with ease before narrowly missing a possible green goal when his back door pass missed Pastujov’s stick inches. Their pressure paid off as UMass was whistled for tripping to put UM in the power play for the second time with 5:50 remaining in the second period.

The advantage came and went without a goal, with both teams falling back to 0-for-2 in the power play. Michigan closed the period with a number of A-challenges, but UMass net-tender Matt Murray held out to ensure the game was tied at 1 after two periods.

With 20 minutes left to play, each side kept looking for the leading goal

Fresh off a shortened stint at the World Junior Championships, Mackie Samoskevich flew as he started the last frame with two big chances. The freshman turned a shot off the point before cycling back into the high slot, getting a pass and hitting the net with a quality shot after creating space for himself with a sharp toe drag around a UMass defender.

The deadlock was broken with 12:02 to play as a turnover in the neutral zone evolved into a three-on-one rush for the Wolverines. Matty Beniers drove the turnover and pushed the puck to Brisson, who charged into the zone on the right flank with Johnson on the far left as Beniers collapsed to the middle. After the lone defender was on the ice and Beniers slammed on the brakes between hashes, Brisson sent a perfect saucer pass over the defender to Johnson, waiting for the back door to blast in the lead goal to put Michigan 2-1.

Michigan continued to pressure the UMass end, pouring chances towards the net as it extended its shots lead on goal to 36-25 with five minutes left in the game.

head coach Mel Pearson took advantage of a stoppage of play with 4:11 remaining to challenge a hit that had occurred before the break for a potential big penalty. The umpires gathered in the penalty area to review play but determined there was no penalty, so Michigan lost its timeout after the five-minute intermission in the game.

A minute later, Michigan scored another goal in the neutral zone when Johnson picked up a pass and fed Brisson as he crossed the blue line for a two-for-one rush. Brisson made a quick touch pass to Beniers, who immediately returned the puck to Brisson for a one-timer. The shot was deflected off the UMass defender’s skate before the bouncing puck jumped off the ice and into the net to extend Michigan’s lead to 3-1. Beniers and Johnson collected assists on Brisson’s second goal of the game with 3:12 to go.

With the UMass net empty for an extra striker plus an extra man advantage with the Wolverines on the penalty kill, Portillo passed the puck to Pastujov on the half wall. The senior took a heavy blow to let the ice pass to Johnny Beecher . The junior striker skated the puck up close to the empty net before depositing the fourth and final goal of the evening into the back of the net. Portillo picked up his third assist for his effort.

The Wolverines defeated UMass 41-29 en route to the 4-1 win, but the Minutemen dominated the face-off circle with a 40-30 lead over UM. With the win, Michigan moves to 51-53-3 all-time in games against defending NCAA champions.

On Sunday afternoon (January 9) the teams return to Yost to face each other again and conclude their two-game, non-conference series. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.