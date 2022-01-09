Broncos fire Vic Fangio after three seasons

DENVER Vic Fangio arrived in Denver three years ago and bolstered the defense.

However, zero playoff berths, a final month of swooning and terrible displays in the AFC West made it impossible to defend his coaching record.

On Sunday, general manager George Paton fired Fangio after his third consecutive losing season.

Fangio set a record of 19-30 and had a one-year contract left. Broncos fans expressed disappointment with a season-high 14,571 no-shows.

I have tremendous respect for Vic and all he has accomplished in the NFL. Over the past year I have appreciated his partnership, friendship and the tireless work ethic he has displayed as our head coach. Vic will continue to have great success in this competition and I thank him for everything he did for the Broncos and for me personally,” said Paton.

Looking ahead, there is still a lot of work to be done to take the next step. Winning is not easy and we would take the opportunity to improve in every part of our operation. Our search for the next Broncos head coach will be an extensive, collaborative process. We approached it with an open mind and look forward to spending time with some outstanding candidates. With the foundation in place, the progress that has been made and the resources we have to get better, I am excited about the future of our team. We will find an outstanding leader and head coach for the Broncos and our fans.

Fangio, 63, is the first Broncos coach to average 10 losses per season, but it was a difficult decision for Paton due to his strong working relationship with Fangio. Fangio spoke to Paton last week and acknowledged changes were needed for offensive and special teams. While his defense remained statistically strong and spent most of the season in the top 5 in points allowed, the total number worked against Fangio.

He finished in last place in the AFC West in consecutive seasons, going 5-13 overall in the division and 1-11 against the Chiefs and Raiders during his tenure. Since the NFL merger in 1970, the worst winning percentages of an AFC West coach against the division have been Chargers Kevin Gilbride (1-9, .100), the Raiders Dennis Allen (3-9, .250) and Fangio (5 – 13, .278).

It was an honor and a privilege to serve as the Head Coach of the Denver Broncos. I want to thank John Elway and Joe Ellis for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this legendary franchise and special community when they hired me three seasons ago. For the past year I have been grateful to have had the opportunity to work with George Paton, one of what I believe to be the best CEOs in our leagues. Broncos fans, you have a great one in George.

To the players, coaches and staff, thank you for the struggle and character you showed each week. Regardless of the adversity, circumstances or challenges we faced, you never flinched. I am proud to be associated with this group of fighters and competitors. I appreciate you all. To Broncos fans, thank you for your support, passion and how much you care about the Broncos. You are the reason Denver is one of the best football cities in the NFL.

The foundation has been laid for this team to achieve great things. The future is bright for the Denver Broncos and I wish the organization nothing but the best.

Fangio is expected to get the job of a defensive coordinator soon.

With a 28-34 loss on Saturday, Fangio was left scoreless against Kansas City as part of the Broncos 13-game losing slip to the division winners. His team was also at 1-23 at halftime.

The Broncos will soon be looking for their next coach with Cowboys defense coordinator Dan Quinn, who worked with Paton in Miamia years ago, former Eagles boss Doug Pederson, Packers offense coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Cowboys attack boss Kellen Moore, Bills defense coordinator Leslie Frazier and Tampa Bay Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich are gaining ground as the top contenders in this cycle.

This is Paton’s first time hiring coaching. He inherited Fangio last January and built up a roster to give him a chance to stay.

The lack of offensive production, disappointing quarterback play, and weekly special-team disasters were doomed to doom Fangio. After his freshman season, when he was called up by quarterback Joe Flacco for his conservative strategy, Fangio fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. The couple did not get along, traced to problems on both sides. Fangio cited the need for a more explosive, vertical pass attack led by an experienced coach in making the change.

The results never materialized under Pat Shurmur, who was also fired. The Broncos averaged 20.2 points in 2020 with Drew Lock as the primary quarterback, 28e, and were worse this season with Teddy Bridgewater, averaging 19.6 points, while receivers Courtland Sutton (20 catches, no touchdowns in the last 10 games) and Jerry Jeudy (no touchdowns in 10 games this season) disappeared as scoring threats.

Fangio remained loyal to Shurmur, never forcing meaningful changes in an attack built around ground play to control possession. The McMahons special teams went from bad to embarrassment this season, allowing for a few 100-yard-plus touchdown kickoff gains while allowing a blocked field goal, two blocked kicks and multiple muffled kicks.

Ultimately, the Broncos needed a change, not unlike when Paton was hired last January to power the front office. He did a strong job in his first season, with prolific design picks Pat Surtain II, Javonte Williams, Quinn Meinerz, Baron Browning, Caden Sterns and Jonathon Cooper.

Whatever direction the Broncos go for their next coach, they need to tackle the quarterback position in a meaningful way, either through trade or draft, and hire a dynamic offensive coordinator.

The quarterback opportunities, even remote, include Green Bays Aaron Rodgers, Seattles Russell Wilson, Atlantas Matt Ryan and Minnesotas Kirk Cousins. The Broncos showed great interest in Rodgers a year ago, but Green Bay wouldn’t move him. And Denver also played strongly for Matthew Stafford until the Rams made an overwhelming offer to land him.

This is not considered a strong draft for quarterbacks, although the possible first round candidates include Ole Miss Matt Corral, Pittsburghs Kenny Pickett, Libertys Malik Willis, North Carolinas Sam Howell and Nevadas Carson Strong.

The Broncos are looking for a reboot. They are the first team in NFL history to miss the playoffs in the sixth consecutive season after winning a Super Bowl. They have had five consecutive losing seasons, their worst since the 1963-72 drought.

The team also faces uncertainty over ownership. Once a right-of-first-default lawsuit filed by former owner Edgar Kaiser’s family is resolved, the expectation remains that the team will be sold off this off-season, and it could happen soon. However, it is unlikely to be approved before the owners’ meetings in March, meaning Paton will have to address the coaching staff well before then and he has the authority to do so.

It was not easy for Paton to leave Fangio because of their relationship, but in the end it came down to results.