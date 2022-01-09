Looking back at historic matchups between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide

Another installment in the epic rivalry between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide is set for Monday night in Indianapolis, and the stakes are as high as can be.

Georgia will have faced Alabama in two of the previous five College Football Playoff National Championship games by Monday Night’s kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Georgia Bulldogs football fans may not need reminding that Alabama has the recent lead in the rivalry. The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of the football team’s longest historic loss streak against Alabama, dating back to September 2008.

However, this matchup may feel different for Georgia football fans as the Bulldogs are a favorite of some sportsbooks to win the championship.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 25-42-4 against the Alabama Crimson Tide all-time. Here’s a look back at eras from matchups between Alabama and Georgia:

Georgia, the first recorded college football game in Alabama

Georgia’s record vs. Alabama from 1895-1909: 2-3-3

Georgia won the first-ever recorded meeting between the two teams 35-0. There are four ties between Georgia and Alabama in 71 total matchups; three of those ties came in the first seven recorded matches between the teams.

Georgia’s longest winning streak against Alabama

Georgia’s record vs. Alabama from 1910-1920: 6-1

The 1910s saw the Bulldogs’ longest-ever winning streak against the Crimson Tide.

Georgia won five consecutive games against Alabama from October 1910 to November 1916.

Pre-Southeastern Conference Matchups

Georgia’s record vs. Alabama from 1921-1932: 3-7

In the last decade or so before the formation of the Southeastern Conference, Alabama scored Georgia 177-66.

Georgia lost five consecutive games from 1922 to 1926. The Crimson Tide eliminated the Bulldogs in three of those games.

Alabama is recognized as the national champions of college football in 1925 and 1926. It was the first Crimson Tide dynasty, so to speak.

Southeastern Conference is born

Georgia’s record vs. Alabama from 1934-1940: 0-2

The first two meetings between the Georgia and Alabama football teams as members of the newly formed Southeastern Conference in favor of Alabama.

The conference looked different from now. It included New Orleans-based Tulane and now Georgia Tech, affiliate of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Rivalry becomes tradition

The record of Georgia vs. Alabama from 1941-1965: 8-15-1

The Georgia and Alabama football teams played every season from 1941 to 1965 — except 1943.

Alabama won three National Championships during that period under legendary head coach Bear Bryant.

Georgia was the only team to beat Alabama in the 1965 National Championship season. That season, the Bulldogs were led by their own legendary head coach, Vince Dooley. It was Dooley’s second season as Georgia’s head football coach.

The Years of Vince Dooley

Georgia’s record vs. Alabama from 1972-1985: 2-4

Georgia and Alabama did not meet on the roster seven years after the 1965 season.

The Bulldogs went 1-3 against Alabama in the 1970s before the rivalry ended again.

In 1980, the Dooley-led Bulldogs were named National Champions. Georgia has not finished a season at the top of the college football universe since that season.

Georgia and Alabama faced each other twice in the 1980s, breaking the series.

Transitions in coaching

Georgia’s record vs. Alabama from 1990-1995: 1-3

Alabama and Georgia each saw several coaching changes in the late 1980s and into the 1990s.

Georgia finished the season in the Associated Press top 25 seven times during that span, but the Bulldogs’ highest finish was number 8 in 1992.

That year Alabama was in the lead, finishing with another national championship. It would take 17 years for the Crimson Tide to win their next one.

Georgia beats Alabama at the turn of the millennium

Georgia’s record vs. Alabama 2002-2008: 3-1

Alabama’s superiority over Georgia in college football didn’t always seem like a guarantee.

Georgia won its first three games against the enemy of the Southeastern Conference under Head Coach Mark Richt. Georgia’s first two victories over Alabama in the 2000s came prior to the arrival of Head Coach Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa. Richt’s Bulldogs matched Mike Shula’s Crimson Tide, sweeping a home-and-away series between the two shows: 27-25 in 2002 and 37-23 in 2003.

The first meeting between Richt’s Bulldogs and Nick Saban’s was a 26-23 win for Georgia at Tuscaloosa in 2007, Saban’s first season as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Georgia lost to Alabama in Athens the following year. That loss marked the start of Alabama’s current seven-game winning streak vs. Georgia.

Crimson Tide edge Bulldogs in championship games

The record of Georgia vs. Alabama from 2012-2021: 0-6

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 04: General action during the SEC Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs on December 4, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Image (Getty images)

The pain of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game may be fresher for Georgia Bulldogs football fans than the team’s most recent defeat in the 2021 Southeastern Conference Championship.

Four of the last seven games between the teams have been at “neutral” venues — all four games have been held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium or the Georgia Dome.

Georgia lost the 2012 SEC Championship game in an instant from the red zone as time went on. Georgia led in the fourth quarter, but Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron led the Crimson Tide on a lead scoring drive that forced Georgia to score 3:15 and require a touchdown. Alabama then defeated Notre Dame in the BCS National Championship game. Georgia won the Capital One Bowl over Nebraska.

Georgia met Alabama in a championship game in Atlanta just over five years later. Alabama won the National Championship game on January 9, 2018, in overtime when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with wide receiver and future Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith on a 41-yard pass.

Georgia lost two more SEC Championship matchups to Alabama in 2018 and 2021. Georgia led 28-21 in the fourth quarter of the 2018 SEC Championship before Alabama rallied to win. Georgia’s most recent matchup against Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship is the only loss the Bulldogs have suffered this season.

Georgia also went 0-2 in regular season games against Alabama in 2015 and 2020.

Historical games and data courtesy of the University of Georgia Sports Communications and College Football Reference.

