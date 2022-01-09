Tennis Australia chief defends role in Novak Djokovic’s chaos as bomb document emerges

Novak Djokovic anxiously awaits to remain in Melbourne to participate in the Australian Open after his visa is rejected by border control.

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley has gone on the offensive, criticizing border officials over the handling of the Novak Djokovic visa fiasco that has grabbed sporting headlines in recent days.

Djokovic was detained in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne after his visa was dramatically rejected by border control on arrival in Australia.

He was initially given a medical exemption to participate in the Australian Open, but his preparations took a turn for the worse on arrival in Melbourne, and he is now anxiously awaiting an appeal hearing to see if he can enter the country. stay.

Tennis Australia has come under scrutiny for its handling of the situation, after initially telling players they could enter the country without being vaccinated if they tested positive in the previous six months – which Djokovic had done on Dec. 16, according to his lawyers.

“There was a lot of conflicting information, a lot of conflicting information and we were constantly looking for clarity from day one to make sure we were doing the right thing and secondly that we could bring the players to the country,” argued Tiley.

The TA chief insisted that the governing body was in weekly contact with the Australian government to “ensure we were doing the right thing and that we were on the right track with these waivers.”

Furthermore, according to the Daily mail , bomb documents have been leaked showing that Tennis Australia urged the federal government to review Djokovic’s medical exemption around Covid several weeks before he left for the country.

The documents show that in November Tennis Australia briefed several government departments – including the Home Office – asking if it could provide a copy of the waiver certificate to preview in order to avoid a situation we are now seeing with Djokovic.

But that request was reportedly denied, to which the Ministry of Sports replied: “Health and Home Affairs cannot issue or review certificates. Certificates are reviewed at check-in.”

Tiley also revealed that he had confirmed to the Victorian government that players applying for medical exemptions would be allowed to enter Australia.

Much confusion remains about the exemption process that has dominated sports headlines in recent days, ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Department of Sport wrote to Tennis Australia that a waiver would be granted with a medical certificate “indicating that a person cannot be vaccinated due to a medical condition”.

“All the information we had at the time, the knowledge we had then, was delivered to players. We’re not going to blame anyone. There’s a lot of conflicting information… it’s because of the changing environment.”

Meanwhile, Andy Murray has expressed his verdict on the debacle that has transpired, insisting the visa fiasco looks terrible for tennis.

He said, as quoted by the Australian newspaper The age : “I think it scares everyone [the circumstances], to be honest.

“I’m just going to say two things about it. The first is that I hope Novak is okay. I know him well and I’ve always had a good relationship with him, and I hope he’s okay.”

“The second thing I want to say about it … it’s really not good for tennis at all, and I don’t think it’s good for everyone involved. I think it’s really bad.”