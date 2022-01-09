Sports
Tennis Australia chief defends role in Novak Djokovic’s chaos as bomb document emerges
Novak Djokovic anxiously awaits to remain in Melbourne to participate in the Australian Open after his visa is rejected by border control.
Video not available
Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley has gone on the offensive, criticizing border officials over the handling of the Novak Djokovic visa fiasco that has grabbed sporting headlines in recent days.
Djokovic was detained in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne after his visa was dramatically rejected by border control on arrival in Australia.
He was initially given a medical exemption to participate in the Australian Open, but his preparations took a turn for the worse on arrival in Melbourne, and he is now anxiously awaiting an appeal hearing to see if he can enter the country. stay.
Tennis Australia has come under scrutiny for its handling of the situation, after initially telling players they could enter the country without being vaccinated if they tested positive in the previous six months – which Djokovic had done on Dec. 16, according to his lawyers.
But now Tiley has addressed the predicament of the world No. 1, publicly insisting that Tennis Australia had not misled players seeking medical exemptions, and in fact stated that there was too much conflicting information about eligibility requirements.
(
Image:
Getty Images)
“There was a lot of conflicting information, a lot of conflicting information and we were constantly looking for clarity from day one to make sure we were doing the right thing and secondly that we could bring the players to the country,” argued Tiley.
The TA chief insisted that the governing body was in weekly contact with the Australian government to “ensure we were doing the right thing and that we were on the right track with these waivers.”
Furthermore, according to the Daily mail , bomb documents have been leaked showing that Tennis Australia urged the federal government to review Djokovic’s medical exemption around Covid several weeks before he left for the country.
The documents show that in November Tennis Australia briefed several government departments – including the Home Office – asking if it could provide a copy of the waiver certificate to preview in order to avoid a situation we are now seeing with Djokovic.
But that request was reportedly denied, to which the Ministry of Sports replied: “Health and Home Affairs cannot issue or review certificates. Certificates are reviewed at check-in.”
Tiley also revealed that he had confirmed to the Victorian government that players applying for medical exemptions would be allowed to enter Australia.
Much confusion remains about the exemption process that has dominated sports headlines in recent days, ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year.
The Department of Sport wrote to Tennis Australia that a waiver would be granted with a medical certificate “indicating that a person cannot be vaccinated due to a medical condition”.
But that differs from the opinion of the adviser to Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, who wrote in a letter: “Medical waivers from vaccination will be at the discretion of the state or territory, so it would probably be good to get in touch. arrive with the state sooner rather than later’.
(
Image:
AFP via Getty Images)
“All the information we had at the time, the knowledge we had then, was delivered to players. We’re not going to blame anyone. There’s a lot of conflicting information… it’s because of the changing environment.”
Meanwhile, Andy Murray has expressed his verdict on the debacle that has transpired, insisting the visa fiasco looks terrible for tennis.
He said, as quoted by the Australian newspaper The age : “I think it scares everyone [the circumstances], to be honest.
“I’m just going to say two things about it. The first is that I hope Novak is okay. I know him well and I’ve always had a good relationship with him, and I hope he’s okay.”
“The second thing I want to say about it … it’s really not good for tennis at all, and I don’t think it’s good for everyone involved. I think it’s really bad.”
read more
read more
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/tennis/tennis-australian-open-novak-djokovic-25895953
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]