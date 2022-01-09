Catamounts rock UConn in Hockey East showdown





A four-goal loss to Connecticut on Friday night caused University of Vermont hockey coach Jim Plumer to argue for better play. Less than 24 hours later, the same Catamounts team unleashed an offensive blow to close out a two-game set against No. 10 Connecticut with a 6-2 win over Gutterson Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon. The Catamounts, who improved to 11-9-2 overall and 8-6-1 in Hockey East, scored in every period, including a trio of wins in the last frame, for one of their strongest wins of the season. The Huskies, who are second in the standings at 9-4-2, generally fall back to 15-5-2. In their first win over the Huskies in 364 days, the Cats came down 7:37 in the first period to Summer-RaeDobsons’ power play goal. The Catamounts were equally strong and regained their composure about eight minutes later with CamMorrissey’s first goal of the career, with ElliceMurphy and LillyHolmes assisting. Related:Shungu’s career game pushes UVM basketball to win In the interim, ReaganMiller and defender MaudePoulin-Labelle scored to give UVM a 3-1 lead. Alyssa Holmes and Murphy teamed up for an assist on Miller’s goal, while the first year forward had a helping hand at Poulin-Labelles finish. UConn’s MorganWabick pulled the visitors to 2-1 in the final 20 minutes. NatalieMlynkova scored a shorthanded goal after 11 minutes of the third period and TheresaSchafzahl added two goals in the final four minutes of the game to seal the win. Sydney Correa denied 19 shots for the Catamounts, while Megan Warrener fired 25 for the Huskies. The Cats had a 10-shot on the goal margin for the game and had an advantage in face-offs (34-26) The Catamounts will be on their way from January 13 for a two-game set against Holy Cross. Contact Jacob [email protected] Follow on Twitter: @ByJacobRousseau

