Qatar’s hospitality industry is expected to thrive from March this year





While forecasts for January and February may be lower for the hospitality industry in Qatar and the Mena region amid the onslaught of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, “the rest of the year looks promising” and the demand “will pick up very strongly in the run-up to the FIFA 2022 World Cup,” said a senior hotelier.

Aurelio Giraudo, cluster general manager at Banyan Tree Doha at La Cigale Mushaireb & La Cigale Hotel managed by Accor, told Gulf Times that he sees 2022 as a remarkable year for Qatar, noting that 1.2 million visitors are likely to travel to the country for the showpiece.

“Before that, numerous other events are also planned, which in return will generate demand for the hospitality industry and boost tourism, such as the Doha Jewelery & Watches Exhibition, Doha Book Fair, Katara Arabian Horse Festival, Dimdex, Milipol, Fencing Grand Prix, Tennis and Table Tennis Tournaments, Al Shaqab, MotoGP, Diamond League, World Padel Tour, Qatar Masters – Golf and other events,” said Giraudo, who previously served at The Regency Hotel in Kuwait as General Manager and Director of Business Development.

It is known that several other events are scheduled in the coming months for the highly anticipated sporting event, which will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

According to Giraudo, Doha is expected to be full during the FIFA World Cup 2022 and football fans will have an exceptional variety of accommodation options to choose from.

In addition to hotels, he added that visitors can choose accommodation on cruise ships, hotel apartments, fan villages with an Arabian desert atmosphere, as well as stays in private residences. “16 floating hotels will also be built, offering a total of about 1,600 rooms.”

“The tourism industry will thrive during the World Cup period and fans can enjoy from sampling the local cuisine to exploring the iconic museums, thrilling dune bashing and relaxing at the spa or on the beach, there is something for everyone to enjoy . Exciting times ahead,” said Giraudo.

Speaking about the impact of a third wave of Covid-19 on the overall hospitality industry, he said hotels in Qatar and the region have revised revenue forecasts taking into account the current wave and have begun work on cost containment measures.

“While it was in the back of our minds that Covid-19 is still present, we did not predict such a strong third wave. The government of Qatar has strongly supported the hospitality industry in recent years by hosting sports tournaments in a biosecure or semi-bubble environment and we expect the same trends to continue. With vaccines and boosters, we are better prepared for the third wave,” emphasized Giraudo.

Aside from the usual mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing, he said brands and hotels have worked hard to upgrade their protocols (and will continue to do so) in this pandemic to ensure guest safety.

Giraudo underlined the importance of security measures such as communication with guests, implementation of digital check-in, use of QR codes for food and spa menus, food delivery sales, packaged catering, plated buffets and the introduction of robot waiter. Speaking to colleagues, he said the company is flexible with a work-from-home culture for the administrative team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.gulf-times.com/story/707672/Qatar-s-hospitality-industry-expected-to-thrive-fr The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos