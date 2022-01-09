Cricket: Brilliant Black Caps dominate day one of second test against Bangladesh

Brilliant Black Caps dominate the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh. Video / Spark Sports

That’s more like it.

Four days after being stunned by Bangladesh in the first Test, the Black Caps have made sure there will be no such humiliation in the second, clubbing the visitors to death on day one of the second test at Hagley Oval.

Their skipper led the way on his homeland, with Tom Latham taking his first 50 as captain, then 100 and 150, before finishing the day unbeaten at 186 as the Black Caps won a monstrous 349-1.

It was Latham’s 12th Test century, reaching a tie for all-time fourth place for New Zealand alongside Brendon McCullum and John Wright, with whom he now shares the record for the most centuries by a Kiwi opener.

In one day, Latham scored more runs than his entire team managed to score in the second innings of the first Test, and when Bangladesh claimed the wicket they hoped would set off a wave, Latham was greeted by a man destined to die. to join him in the record books. with Devon Conway finishing the first day, running away from his third century in just five tests.

Tom Latham celebrates his century during day one of the second test. Photo / Getty

It would have been a brilliant try in any situation, but even more so in these circumstances, after the Black Caps lost the toss for their eighth loss in a row and were inserted on a green wicket in Christchurch, a decision that proved catastrophic for Bangladesh captain Mominul haque.

Sometimes the grass can be deceiving in New Zealand, but there is always something to offer with the new ball on day one at Hagley – in this Test, 37 was the highest opening partnership in the first innings, made up over eight Tests.

And yet Latham and Will Young combined for 148 for the first wicket, before Latham and Conway added an unbroken 201 for the second to take Bangladesh’s mood from sunny to gloomy.

It would take something far more miraculous than the scenes on the mountain for the visitors to triumph in this test, and they had their seam bowlers and sometimes their outfielders – blamed for their struggles on the first day.

After having had great success throwing the ball up and bowling at the stumps at the Mount, Bangladesh’s strategy didn’t shoot Hagley on a wicket that required more swing and trickery. The bowlers were guilty of bowling too full or too wide, and on the rare occasion when they did get it right, they were left behind by poor fielding, bad luck, or both.

Related articles

Ebadot Hossain’s heroic six-wicket was a distant memory as he leaked 114 runs on 21 wicketless overs. His overzealous efforts saw Latham knock out lbw twice in his first over, but both times referee Wayne Knights had to reverse his decision via a review, and Ebadot had good reason to grumble later in the day, ahead of Young who bizarre scenes.

Ebadot Hossain’s party soon turned to frustration. Photo / Getty

The ball seemed destined for the first slip, but on the second slip, Liton Das worried he wouldn’t be able to carry, and dove across to try and catch the catch. He fires it and parries the ball to the fine leg, and when the batsmen came back for their third run, a pitch to the stumps flew past for four overthrows.

At the end of it all, Young had added seven to his total, and in his next over, Ebadot gave away five because knocking over again proved costly. Later, Conway smoked a six, and the Black Caps had managed to score game one, two, three, four, five, six and seven in one day.

You need a bit of luck to achieve that, and fortunes were great early on, with Latham and Young scrambling down the slopes and past their stumps, but remaining unbroken at lunchtime and New Zealand’s second-highest opening score posted on day one of a home test.

Young fell after lunch shortly after getting his fifth 50 in his seventh test, an outside lead on a ride from Shoriful Islam that was nicked at one point, but Latham rode on, taking his fastest test 50 out of 65 balls, and kept the same pace to reach his fastest test 100 of 133 deliveries, cutting Mehidy Hasan Miraz to a square leg and greeting the crowd, including his proud family.

Latham acknowledged the fans for the third time before punching, but Conway was twice unable to raise his bat. He finished the day undefeated at 99, watching the non-attacks end as Latham blocked Mehidy for jokes from the crowd that soon turned into a standing ovation as the pair walked out of the park.