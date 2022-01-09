Sports
Top USC Football Insider Drops Bomb on Caleb Williams-USC Trojan Rumors
Scott Schrader, the publisher and principal analyst at WeAreSC.com has reported that the star transfer QB Caleb Williams plans to visit the USC football program soon, perhaps this weekend.
The fact that Schrader, a trusted Trojan football insider, says this is huge. Schrader has called many major recruiters to the SC football program and his word is always reliable.
It was originally predicted that Williams would go to SC, but some of that hype has sadly ebbed lately. However, Williams’s upcoming visit clearly puts USC right back at the center of things when it comes to securing a transfer from the special quarterback.
This is because when Caleb Williams comes to visit, he is sure to see all the advantages and obvious advantages of the USC football program that the other programs in the fray don’t.
He will see the six Heisman trophies and remember the seventh Heisman that Reggie Bush won in 2005. No other program in the running for Williams can top that. The only program with the number of Heismans SC competing for Williams is Oklahoma, and now the coach who brought them to that level in Lincoln Riley will persuade Williams to follow him to his new coaching job at USC.
Riley had such success with Williams last year, leading him to a year where he averaged nine yards per pass attempt as well as 5.6 yards per carry with 27 total touchdowns and just four picks as a freshman. There’s no way he can talk to Riley anymore, the… coach he admitted he would be ahead, and not wanting to join him in his new adventure with a top two college soccer program.
No other school in the fray has the titles to even compete with SC’s 11 National Championships, and they certainly don’t have the QB resume that SC has. Williams’ father made it clear that the most important factor in Caleb’s decision will come down to who can best prepare him for the NFL.
Well, with the exception of Kedon Slovis and JT Daniels who just haven’t made it to the draft yet, SC has drafted all seven of their past seven starting quarterbacks. FOUR of them have also finished in the top ten. Heck, even one of our backups was drafted alongside our last seven starters and he was a Pro Bowler and took his team to the playoffs.
The only threat to SC as a QB program was Riley, who is now our Head Coach. Pairing the best QB factory in football history with a coach who drafted all three of his starting QBs in college in the first two rounds is something USC will brag to Williams and leave him with no choice.
One thing the above tweet referenced was the potential for all the NIL money Williams could cash in if he came to SC. The tweet erroneously wrote that it could receive “significant NIL money from the Trojans”.
The schools don’t offer NIL money, of course, but the tweet is correct in the sense that Williams would make quite a bit of NIL money if he went to USC. It wouldn’t be from the school, of course, but rather from the company that chooses to pay Williams for representing them in any way they can. And LA is a key market that none of the other teams competing for Williams can match, which indeed could mean Williams could make quite a bit of money coming to SC.
I wouldn’t be surprised. He is arguably the most wanted transfer ever and is widely expected to be the hottest quarterback in college football next season. When he signs with SC, he will be in the spotlight in college football; being the second largest market in the country (and the largest in college football).
Living in LA is great, and playing college football there should be better. There’s only one football show in LA worth playing for, and Williams will soon see what I’m talking about.
