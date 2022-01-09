ATP Cup 2022, Australian Open, tennis news, Canada beats Spain to win first ATP Cup, Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, rankings, scores, results

Sports
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, 21, stormed through a harrowing clash with Spanish star Roberto Bautista Agut for a huge win that saw his country win its first ATP Cup title on Sunday.
Their Sydney showdown followed 22-year-old Denis Shapovalov ending Pablo Carreno Bustas winning the start of the season 6-4, 6-3 to set the tone for a blast of a second singles rubber.
World No. 11 Auger-Aliassime defeated third-ranked Alexander Zverev in the tournament and again showed his class by beating 19th-ranked Bautista Agut 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 to seal the tournament for Canada.
Novak Djokovic-led Serbia won the inaugural edition of the team event in 2020, when Rafael Nadal-led Spain also had to settle for second place, with Daniil Medvedev’s Russia taking the title last year.
The emotions are incredible, there is no better feeling than winning, we left everything behind, said Auger-Aliassim.
We lost our first four games in this competition, but kept believing.
We trust each other, Denis and I and everyone in the team, and that is very important to me. I’m super excited for everyone in the team, and of course for myself.
Spain is always difficult, they have been the best country in the world for a while now.
Canada earned their place in the final after stunning defending champions Russia on Saturday.
They also defeated Zverev’s Germany and Great Britain in group matches, rebounding after crashing into the United States in their opening game of the tournament.
It was a phenomenal effort by Auger-Aliassime, who was badly beaten on Saturday by world number two Medvedev and lost the last nine games in a row.
Both he and Bautista Agut started nervously at the Ken Rosewall Arena and Auger-Aliassime was broken on his opening serve game, but immediately hit back to equalize.
They went into service in an intense series of long rallies and the Spaniard came through an all-important ninth game, racking up three break points to stay alive.
It ended in a tie-break with the Canadian playing an electric shot and then a handbook forehand to charge the 4-1 up front and take the set in a captivating 85 minutes.
Auger-Aliassime, just 21, served beautifully and gave a tiresome Bautista Agut few chances.
However, he pressured the Spaniards’ serve, creating chances with his pounding forehands and was eventually rewarded with a break to go 5-3 clear.
With the win in sight, he served for a deserved win that led to joyous scenes as the team gave a high-five and hug.
Both Spanish players have been in piping hot form, each winning all four of their singles encounters to date.
And Carreno Busta had a 4-1 lead over Shapovalov who went on to go head-to-head and won the last three matches, including a five-set thriller in the quarter-finals of the 2020 US Open.
But the young No. 14 Canadian in the world stepped up to take emphatic revenge and bring his country within one win of the title.
It’s a huge win, Shapovalov said after his match. Full of confidence in Felix. He is a great player and I think we have a good chance.
The dynamic 22-year-old saved eight of the nine breakpoints he faced to win.
The first game of the match, on Shapovalov’s serve, proved crucial. Carreno Busta had five break chances, which, if converted, could have influenced the game in his favour. But Shapovalov persisted and went for his shots to secure the first set.
The Spaniard, trailing a set and a break in the second set, broke back for 3-4, but Shapovalov rammed into a forehand winner in the next game to recapture the break before handing out his win.
