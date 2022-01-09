The magic of the Sydney final over finish is why we love Test cricket so much | Ash 2021-22

the was the payout. There may be times when you watch Test cricket when you wonder how much sense it makes to invest the equivalent of a full-time work week into a single sports game. There may be times when a non-contest is over in half that time and you’re still wondering if it was worth the cost. But then there are those times, the 15th session, the last hour of a fifth day, when the outcome is still on the line. The less good makes the great greater.

This is also the glory of the draw, when one team can be miles away from the chance of a win, but still keep the other from achieving one. In the frenetic final moments in Sydney, when fielders gathered as close to the bat as the dark clouds overhead, while Australian spinners unfortunately had to bowl in the light for the quicks, England’s last few bowlers had to do the job with the bat while Australias best batter did the job with the ball. It produced a sensation that transcended the series.

It wouldn’t have felt so great for the Australians in retrospect, regardless of the smiles and handshakes they shared with England after a remarkably good-humoured game. Two years in a row, Australia has had a visiting team on the rack at the SCG, only to have them wait for a draw. Last year it was an injured Hanuma Vihari and an injured Ravichandran Ashwin who made it through the final session. This year it was an injured Ben Stokes and an injured Jonny Bairstow who did most of the work down the middle but fell and made for an even more dramatic finish.

This was the first blemish for Pat Cummins as captain, after everything had been to his liking during the first three Tests of these Ashes. His statement left England 11 overs to survive late on the fourth day before a presumed 98 on the fifth. At the time, Australia’s 388-run lead seemed hugely redundant, and it turned out to be. The second century of Usman Khawajas was a beautiful moment and it would have been sad to have denied it. But even if Cummins had declared once that milestone was raised, he would have saved two more precious overs. Instead, he freaked out after a drinking break.

Jack Leach is caught by David Warner at Steve Smith, leaving two overs for Stuart Broad and James Anderson to survive. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The rationale may have been to put Cameron Green, then at 67, one step ahead in a century of his own, which would be understandable as an investment in a young player to get him started in his Test batting career. But just as there are only two kinds of leaves that are good or bad, there are only two kinds of declarations. Rain was always predicted for the final day and in the end seven more overs were shaved off which could have been decisive.

Another backfire was sending wicketkeeper Alex Carey to punch before the statement in that final. During a bad run with the bat in his first run, Carey hid for nothing. There was no point in slogging through another 10 or 20 runs, and in the end he was out first ball instead. Carey ended up having a bad game with the gloves, missing catches and the most crucial problem was a run in the fourth inning. Jonny Bairstow would have disappeared from the fifth ball he faced. Instead, he hit another 100 balls and reached the final hour, taking his lower teammates just close enough to survive.

Then there was a late bowling pick. Scott Boland had been devastating again, overthrowing Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root and eventually Bairstow. He made balls jump off the surface and cover both sides of the seam. Cummins had produced a ferocious outburst that defeated Jos Buttler and Mark Wood in three balls. Those two who teamed up in the final overs posed the biggest threat. Instead, with six overs to go, Cummins linked up with spinner Nathan Lyon, who handled England comfortably. Three overs later, the umpires made their statement about the light. By then, Boland could have gotten two more overs and Lyon could have pitched two of the last three.

In the end, Steve Smith almost succeeded as he took his first wicket in five years to sack Leach. But he couldn’t get rid of Anderson in the final.

These points may seem finicky, but in a series where everything has gone perfectly, the standards are higher. Australia’s key gears were fatigued, with Mitchell Starc and Cummins both slower on average in these innings than at any point in the series. The chances of a whitewash slipping them are rare for a reason and at least for a few days England can hope to use this fulcrum to push further back into the fifth Test. After all, the magic of a final-over finish is powerful.