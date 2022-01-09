College Football Playoff: When is Penn State Eligible for the College Football Playoff?

Penn State looked like a contender for the College Football Playoff in October — at least as much as each team can in October. The 5-0 and fourth-ranked Lions led Iowa on the road, with two touchdowns, as the trapdoor came loose, exposing their weaknesses.

A few elapsed years of quarterback development, a long-term problem on the offensive line, and a foul that didn’t fall under freshman coordinator Mike Yurcich all contributed to Penn State’s 2-6 finish. That offense was particularly bland in the Outback Bowl, scoring a season-low 10 points in a blistering loss to Arkansas.

Coach James Franklin’s eighth season at Penn State was arguably his least successful. He went 7-6 twice before, still hit by NCAA sanctions in the 2014-15 seasons, and the 2020 losing record can be dismissed as a situational outlier.

But last season, Penn State had one of the Big Ten’s top receivers, draft picks on its defense (possibly six by our count), and a third-year starting quarterback. It also started the season 5-0 with quality wins over Wisconsin and Auburn. Finishing 2-6, including the 24-10 loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl, were results that didn’t seem to earn another 10-year contract with a $1 million annual raise.

However, Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said Franklin is “our man”.

“You look at what we’ve seen from James when it comes to who he is, what his values ​​are, what his fit is for us, how he’s developing student-athletes and then, oh by the way, he’s also won a lot from football games” Barbour said. “If you really dig into it, that [2016-19] period was as good as we’ve been in 35-40 years.”

But when will the future of Penn State come? The Lions longed for a playoff spot, were close in the past and now seem to be drifting away. How do you get this playoff train back on track? A few thoughts.

It’s time for that champion attack

Before the Outback Bowl, Yurcich promised to build a “championship-level” attack at Penn State or “try to die.” He has a lot of work ahead of him.

Penn State finished the season 90th nationally in scoring offense with 25 points per game, the lowest since 2014. Worse, the Lions were ranked 118th in rush offense with 108 yards per game, the second lowest average in the program’s history. Furthermore, Penn State did not have a 100-yard rushing game for the first time since 1978.

This was not the offense Franklin expected, or promised, when he hired Yurcich from Texas. Penn State appeared to be struggling with a disconnect in its run schedules, particularly on the offensive line, which Yurcich must resolve. The backfield had too much talent for his best game to be 79 yards (Keyvone Lee vs. Michigan State).

In addition, the Lions need to build up more offensive depth outside of the retreat. That’s something ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has noted about Penn State.

“In an era of attacking football, they need five, six, seven options in the skill spots, not two or three,” Herbstreit said of the Lions in 2019. “And I think that’s the area of ​​the program, when I look at it. nasty [Penn State], that I still think they’re evolving and still growing: the playmakers in the skill spots, the depth.”

Put a Quarterback in the NFL

The fastest way to change an attack is through an elite quarterback. Could Penn State have one in Drew Allar, who started in the All-American Bowl before enrolling early at Penn State? That would be game-changing.

Granted, Franklin has coached only three starting quarterbacks at Penn State, but none are NFL starters. Meanwhile, Alabama is in its second straight CFP title game (with the Heisman-winning quarterback), and Ohio State has another gem in CJ Stroud.

“You know, if you become the quarterback in Ohio State, you’re the shortstop for the New York Yankees,” said Buckeyes coach Ryan Day. “That’s what I was told when I got here, and I totally agree. And it starts there. You know, you’ve got a quarterback, you’ve got a shot. If you don’t, you don’t. ”

In 2020, plans for a “Quarterback Lab” in Penn State appeared on a local planning committee meeting schedule. They weren’t very detailed, but they did describe a space of “specialized audio-video and technology solutions to support quarterback training.”

Penn State is expanding the Lasch Football Building as part of a $69 million project to upgrade the facility. This lab should be part of it.

Building for the play-off with 12 teams

Franklin’s call to make the College Football Playoff “as big as possible” may involve a bit of self-interest. If there had been a 12-team division from 2016-19, Penn State would have qualified every season. In fact, Penn State would have had a first-round bye as the Big Ten champion in 2016.

Since the 12-team playoff could be a few more years away, Penn State has a runway to get competitive. That means:

Adding a few more top 10 recruiting classes on top of the 2022 group.

Continue to develop offensive linemen (especially tackles) under Yurcich.

Recruit more defensive linemen, especially the targets for which Penn State has been a strong development program.

Get creative with the Name, Image and Similarity capabilities. Franklin has said that Penn State needs to get a lot more aggressive in this aspect of the game.

Expansion and reinforcement of the support staff, especially to include more analysts who can assist with scouting and game planning.

Filling essential gaps with players from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Franklin was successful at this in 2021, especially in defense with Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo. Targeted use of the portal can quickly raise the profile of a line-up.

Embrace feeling uncomfortable

Remember Franklin’s 2018 dissertation to become Penn State “be comfortably uncomfortable”? This is perhaps as awkward as Franklin has been at Penn State in eight years.

Sure, he has the comfortable contract, although many fans are uncomfortable with it, especially the surrender clause. It’s overwhelming in Franklin’s favor.

For example, let’s say Penn State struggles for two more years, wins 7-9 games but isn’t approaching the playoff threshold. What story does Penn State have? Not much.

Should Penn State want to fire Franklin in 2024, it would owe him $8 million a year for the remaining seven years of the deal. That’s a spending gap the Penn State administration probably wouldn’t want to cross. Franklin and Penn State are hip-bound, for better or worse. That’s busy. That’s potentially uncomfortable

In addition, Franklin has lost three longtime members of his staff since the regular season ended. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry became the head coach at Virginia Tech and hired Michael Hazel, Penn State’s senior director of football operations. Then strength coach Dwight Galt retired.

Those are significant losses. All three had been with Franklin on coaching staffs at Vanderbilt and Penn State for more than a decade. They had his confidence and his confidence. Their departure leaves Franklin with a dwindling number of old confidants.

Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith is the last remaining assistant to Franklin’s first staff in 2014. Key staffers such as Kevin Threlkel (chief of staff) and Andy Frank (director of players’ personnel) remain, but the operation churns as it grows.

Franklin hasn’t backtracked on his “top to elite” comments of late, knowing that Penn State hasn’t been great the past two seasons. Lately, Franklin has turned to an awkward metaphor – “the other 364 days.”

It’s his way of saying that Penn State should be competitive year-round, in everything, and not just on game days. A day before Penn State announced its new contract, Franklin was hammering on this point.

“It’s about competing in everything 365 days a year,” he said. “That’s what I think makes football so exciting and why it’s so competitive, because everything matters.”

read more

Big Steps to Start Penn State’s Outdoor Season

First, look at Penn State’s design outlook for 2022

Where did the Lions’ attack go wrong last season?