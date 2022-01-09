Sports
Australian government lawyers say Novak Djokovic was not guaranteed entry | tennis news
Tennis stars claim he was guaranteed entry into Australia with a medical waiver from the COVID vaccine requirements.
The Australian government has hit back hard at tennis player Novak Djokovics’ claim that he was guaranteed entry with a medical exemption from coronavirus vaccine requirements, pointing out in court documents that no foreigner has a guaranteed right to enter the country come.
There is no such thing as insurance of entry into Australia by a non-citizen. Instead, there are criteria and conditions for entry, and reasons for denial or cancellation of a visa, the government said in a request on Sunday for a hearing on the matter on Monday.
Djokovic, the world’s number one men, hopes to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, which starts on January 17 in Melbourne. But instead of training, the Serbian player has been locked up in a hotel used for asylum seekers and is challenging the decision to revoke his visa after being stopped at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday.
The Serb, an outspoken opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, said in a court filing on Saturday that he had been granted a vaccine waiver because he tested positive for COVID-19 in December.
His lawyers said he had the necessary clearances to enter Australia, including an assessment by the Home Office that replies to his travel declaration form indicated he met the conditions for quarantine-free arrival. The government disputed this.
It said the department’s email was no guarantee that his so-called medical exemption would be accepted, and that his answers could be questioned and verified upon his arrival.
The government also disputed Djokovic’s claim for a medical exemption on the basis that he contracted COVID-19 in mid-December and recovered two weeks later.
There is no suggestion that the applicant had an acute serious medical condition in December 2021. He has only said that he tested positive for COVID-19. This is not the same, according to the statement.
French newspaper LEquipe published a photo of the player taken when he was declared the champion of the champions in the days after he said in court that he tested positive for coronavirus on December 16. Other photos posted on social media showed him appearing at functions in Serbia on dates shortly after that test.
It was not clear whether Djokovic was aware of his positive test at the time of the events depicted in the photos.
Djokovic, 34, has won the Australian Open nine times and the drama over his denied entry has caused a stir in sports circles, fueling tensions between Serbia and Australia and becoming a flashpoint for opponents of vaccine mandates around the world.
He also has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a men’s record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Djokovics’ lawyers have up to two hours to present their case from 10am Monday (11pm GMT on Sunday), while the government ministry will have two hours from 3pm (04am GMT) to present its defense to present. The case is being heard by the Federal Circuit and Family Court.
No respect
The government file stressed that even if the court decided to release Djokovic and let him play at the Australian Open, the government had every right under Australian law to re-detain him and expel him from the country because he is not a citizen.
That particularly drew ire from Djokovic’s father, who staged another small protest outside the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade on Sunday, where hundreds of fans have protested, claiming their vaccine-skeptical idol has been treated unfairly.
The politicians now say that even if the court decides that he is allowed to play, they can detain him again according to their laws, Srdjan Djokovic said.
Are we animals? What are we? Were people. This happens because we are only a small part of the world, but we are proud of it. They have no respect for him.
Djokovic’s brother, Djordje, told protesters he wants to see him on the tennis court soon.
Australia says the health department informed the tournament organization Tennis Australia in November that a recent COVID-19 infection was not necessarily a reason for exemption in the country, as elsewhere.
However, the lawsuit against Djokovic says the Interior Ministry wrote to him this month to say that he had met the requirements to enter the country.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/9/novak-djokovic-not-assured-entry-australian-govt-lawyers-say
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]