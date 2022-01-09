Australian government lawyers say Novak Djokovic was not guaranteed entry | tennis news

Tennis stars claim he was guaranteed entry into Australia with a medical waiver from the COVID vaccine requirements.

The Australian government has hit back hard at tennis player Novak Djokovics’ claim that he was guaranteed entry with a medical exemption from coronavirus vaccine requirements, pointing out in court documents that no foreigner has a guaranteed right to enter the country come.

There is no such thing as insurance of entry into Australia by a non-citizen. Instead, there are criteria and conditions for entry, and reasons for denial or cancellation of a visa, the government said in a request on Sunday for a hearing on the matter on Monday.

Djokovic, the world’s number one men, hopes to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, which starts on January 17 in Melbourne. But instead of training, the Serbian player has been locked up in a hotel used for asylum seekers and is challenging the decision to revoke his visa after being stopped at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday.

The Serb, an outspoken opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, said in a court filing on Saturday that he had been granted a vaccine waiver because he tested positive for COVID-19 in December.

His lawyers said he had the necessary clearances to enter Australia, including an assessment by the Home Office that replies to his travel declaration form indicated he met the conditions for quarantine-free arrival. The government disputed this.

It said the department’s email was no guarantee that his so-called medical exemption would be accepted, and that his answers could be questioned and verified upon his arrival.

The government also disputed Djokovic’s claim for a medical exemption on the basis that he contracted COVID-19 in mid-December and recovered two weeks later.

There is no suggestion that the applicant had an acute serious medical condition in December 2021. He has only said that he tested positive for COVID-19. This is not the same, according to the statement.

French newspaper LEquipe published a photo of the player taken when he was declared the champion of the champions in the days after he said in court that he tested positive for coronavirus on December 16. Other photos posted on social media showed him appearing at functions in Serbia on dates shortly after that test.

It was not clear whether Djokovic was aware of his positive test at the time of the events depicted in the photos.

Djokovic, 34, has won the Australian Open nine times and the drama over his denied entry has caused a stir in sports circles, fueling tensions between Serbia and Australia and becoming a flashpoint for opponents of vaccine mandates around the world.

He also has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a men’s record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovics’ lawyers have up to two hours to present their case from 10am Monday (11pm GMT on Sunday), while the government ministry will have two hours from 3pm (04am GMT) to present its defense to present. The case is being heard by the Federal Circuit and Family Court.

No respect

The government file stressed that even if the court decided to release Djokovic and let him play at the Australian Open, the government had every right under Australian law to re-detain him and expel him from the country because he is not a citizen.

That particularly drew ire from Djokovic’s father, who staged another small protest outside the Serbian parliament building in Belgrade on Sunday, where hundreds of fans have protested, claiming their vaccine-skeptical idol has been treated unfairly.

The politicians now say that even if the court decides that he is allowed to play, they can detain him again according to their laws, Srdjan Djokovic said.

Are we animals? What are we? Were people. This happens because we are only a small part of the world, but we are proud of it. They have no respect for him.

Djokovic’s brother, Djordje, told protesters he wants to see him on the tennis court soon.

Australia says the health department informed the tournament organization Tennis Australia in November that a recent COVID-19 infection was not necessarily a reason for exemption in the country, as elsewhere.

However, the lawsuit against Djokovic says the Interior Ministry wrote to him this month to say that he had met the requirements to enter the country.