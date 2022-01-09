‘It was a puck!’: Child sustains concussion after being hit in the face with hockey puck while shopping at West Edmonton Mall ice rink

(Taliana) had a bad headache, she vomits, she cries, she said she sees double. So I immediately took her to the Stollery” Photo by Greg Southam / post media

Article content Dodging flying hockey pucks isn’t something Natasha Brown-Flynn thought her young child should worry about in the middle of a shopping mall.

Article content The mother and daughter were looking for Christmas gifts on the second floor of West Edmonton Mall on December 15, while walking past the Ice Palace rink, when she saw something black flying across her field of vision. She thought it was a bird until her seven-year-old daughter Taliana Flynn-Humphrey started screaming. I thought maybe something was grabbing her, but her reaction of just falling to the floor and screaming made me furious. I couldn’t even think for two seconds, like, what the hell happened? Were in a mall, she said. Then a man behind me said it was a puck! It’s a puck! Employees at the nearby coffee kiosk heard the commotion and said they found the puck behind the counter that had been rolled towards them. She grabbed the puck and went to security who called for help.

Article content Paramedics arrived after 15 minutes, but it was difficult to see the damage right away because the blow was fresh, Brown-Flynn said. She was told to take her daughter home and keep an eye on her. But shortly after they got home, Brown-Flynn said it was clear something was wrong. (Taliana) had a bad headache, she vomits, she cries, she said she sees double. So I immediately took her to the Stollery, said Brown-Flynn. Photo by Ian Kucerak / post media At the hospital, she learned that her daughter had a concussion. Postmedia has seen pictures of Flynn-Humphrey’s injuries. An image from December 15 just after 9 p.m., showing a sign for the Ice Palace in the background, shows a small cut under the girl’s eye and around her nose. Blue and yellow bruises developing under her eye and around her nose can be clearly seen in photos taken the next day.

Article content totally sick Brown-Flynn, who was visiting Edmonton from Toronto, contacted Postmedia in an effort to warn the public. Brown-Flynns attorney William Manchuk said the ice palaces’ net did not extend to the second floor, but the mall has a duty to protect the public. You cannot have a potentially dangerous situation and take reasonable steps to prevent them, he said. Brown-Flynn says she is completely sick of the event. She contacted West Edmonton Mall multiple times but said no one responded. The mall did not respond to questions from Postmedia. But her daughter still suffers both physically and emotionally, Brown-Flynn said. (Taliana) is traumatized to even set foot in a shopping center, she said. She doesn’t sleep (well). She still has a headache, she still gets dizzy. Shell starts to cry about little things, little things that she would never worry about. [email protected] @laurby

