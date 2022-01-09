Two indoor stadiums in South Kashmir incomplete, 2 years after missing deadline – Kashmir Reader





Anantnag: Two years after missing the first deadline and four years after construction started, two indoor stadiums, one in the Pulwama district and another in the Shopian district, have yet to be completed.

Sports enthusiasts in the two districts of southern Kashmir are discouraged and disappointed at the slow pace of work on the projects, especially since the weather in Kashmir does not allow for many outdoor sports.

We were told they will be completed in two years and there are now four, but the stadium is yet to be completed, said Rameez Ahmad, a resident of the Rajpora area of ​​the Pulwama district.

The projects were announced by the government for Rajpora area of ​​Pulwama district and Arhama area of ​​Shopian district. The aim was to involve the youth of the area in positive activities.

As the two districts have been hard hit by the ongoing violence in Kashmir, the stadiums needed to engage youth in a positive, constructive way, an official government source told Kashmir Reader.

Rupees 4 Crore were set aside for each of the projects, the construction of which started in the year 2017, with a deadline of 2 years for completion. Games like table tennis, badminton and other engaging sports would be played under one roof.

The delay in completing the projects has been unnecessary and the implementing agency is being pressured to complete the work quickly, the official source said.

Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) is the executive body of both projects. A company official told Kashmir Reader that the work went smoothly, at least in Rajpora, before August 5, 2019 when Kashmir was shut down as Article 370 was read.

And then there was the Covid lockdown. Despite this, the pace of work at the Rajpora stadium has been excellent. It will be handed over to the relevant authorities in a week, the official told Kashmir Reader.

About the Shopian project, the official said there was some undue delay in identifying land for the project to begin with. Post that, the work has pretty much gone smoothly apart from the back-to-back lockdowns, the official said.

He said he hopes the project in Arhama will be completed in a few months before being handed over to the government’s Youth Sports and Services Department. No more than two months, he said of the expected timeline. facebook

Twitter

whatsapp

E-mail

Print Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kashmirreader.com/2022/01/10/two-indoor-stadiums-in-south-kashmir-incomplete-2-years-after-missing-deadline/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos