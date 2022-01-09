2022 NFL playoff photo: Colts out, Steelers likely in after Jaguars turn AFC playoff race upside down

The Jaguars have been out of the playoffs for nearly a month now, but they still managed to rock the AFC playoff race on Sunday when they beat the Indianapolis Colts by a shocking 26-11.

The Colts’ loss coupled with the Steelers’ win over the Ravens in extra time means Indianapolis is officially out of the postseason game. By beating the Colts, the Jaguars proved a great favor for the Steelers, who will now make it to the playoffs as long as the Chargers-Raiders game doesn’t end in a draw.

Although the Colts are out, the AFC South will have one playoff team and it is the No. 1 seed overall. The Titans took the top spot with a 28-25 win over the Texans.

With it in mind, here’s a look at the current standings of the playoffs heading into the 4 p.m. games. We’ve also listed the playoff scenarios for each team that can still compete.

Standings AFC play-offs

Still alive and probably in

Steelers (9-7-1):Not only are the Steelers still alive, but they are almost certainly going to make the playoffs. As long as the Chargers-Raiders game doesn’t end in a draw, the Steelers will finish seventh in the AFC.

Standings of NFC playoffs

Still alive

Saints (8-8):The only way the Saints can get into the playoffs is if they beat the Falcons AND lose the 49ers to the Rams.

Round matchups with wildcards (based on current standings)

AFC (teams in bold are placed)

(7) Raiders at (2) chefs

(6) Chargers at (3) Bills

(5) Patriots at (4) Bengals

Day: Titans

NFC

(7) Eagles at (2) Rams

(6) 49ers at (3) Buccaneers

(5) Cardinals at (4) Cowboys

Bye: packers