Nick Hockley rejects suggestions Cricket Australia has mishandled Jamie Mitchell’s sexual abuse allegations

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has stopped apologizing to Australian cricketers under 19 following allegations of sexual abuse during the team’s 1985 tour of India and Sri Lanka.

Most important points: Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley says abuse allegations were well managed

CA joins the Redress Scheme, but does not compensate survivors of ACT abuse

Jamie Mitchell learned about tour documents through media reports

Mr Hockley also rejected suggestions that the governing body had mishandled the affair, claiming his response was “best practice”.

When asked whether players from the 1985 Australian Under-19s tour owed an apology from the governing body, Mr Hockley told ABC Sport: “I think we owe it to them to support them as best we can”, adding that players would be offered access to Cricket Australia’s employee utility.

Last Sunday, an ABC Sport investigation revealed that Australian cricketer Jamie Mitchell had returned from the 1985 Australian under-19 tour of the subcontinent, alleging that he had been sexually assaulted by ‘someone in authority’ during the tour.

The case is now the subject of an investigation by the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

Jamie Mitchell’s Tour From Hell Jamie Mitchell was a cricketer on the rise in the 1980s. But ever since he came home from a tour of India and Sri Lanka, broken in body and mind by his experiences, Mitchell has been looking for answers to what happened. read more

In August 2021, Mr Mitchell contacted Cricket Australia with his concerns but said he was “renounced” by the governing body and felt no empathy in a phone call from Mr Hockley, who referred Mr Mitchell to Cricket Australia’s integrity unit .

Just three months later after the Tim Paine scandal, Mr Mitchell heard again from Cricket Australia, with the head of the integrity department providing access to support services.

MrHockley has since expressed regret over his handling of the call to Mr Mitchell in August, 10 days after Mr Mitchell’s allegations were brought to the attention of the then Chairman of Cricket Australia, Earl Eddings.

“If Jamie still feels that way, I’m very sorry I made Jamie feel that way,” Hockley told ABC Sport.

“That was definitely not my intention. I think this is the first conversation I’ve had and I felt strongly that I was doing the right thing by responding as quickly as possible.

“For those who know me, I think, hopefully, they consider me to be a caring and considerate person, so I can only apologize to Jamie. I didn’t mean to make him feel that way. Procedurally, I felt that we did the right thing.”

‘A lot of unnecessary fear’

Mr Mitchell says he was left in the dark by Cricket Australia’s refusal to give him access to documents related to the tour, not even confirming their existence, which he later learned from media reports.

Mr Hockley admitted that Mr Mitchell should have been informed of the matter earlier but says he would have done nothing else if given another chance.

“I felt it followed best practice,” said Mr. Hockley of CA’s response. “And, you know, if I were approached about a similar matter, I’d act like that again.”

Jamie Mitchell calls for transparency Former cricketer Jamie Mitchell says he is “relieved” that the under-19 cricket tour is being scrutinized as Cricket Australia responds to abuse allegations. read more

Last week, Rightside Legal, whose partner Michael Magazanik represents former cricketer Mr Mitchell, said in a statement: “The tour has left me with years of trauma and suffering.”

Mr Mitchell had asked Cricket Australia to answer a number of important questions and provide him with documentation.

Cricket Australia’s integrity department has since informed Mr Mitchell that it would seek approval from the AFP to release the relevant documents sometime in the next week.

Mitchell said other aspects of Cricket Australia’s response have not met his expectations.

“There have been numerous comments that Cricket Australia has been in regular contact with me since I brought this matter to their attention and that is simply not the case,” said Mr Mitchell.

“Three months have passed between my first contact with Nick Hockley and the late offer of help from Cricket Australia. I’ve had to figure things out second hand. That has caused me a lot of needless anxiety.

The boss of the Australian Cricketers’ Association, Todd Greenberg, said he was delighted that Cricket Australia was trying to find answers to what happened during the 1985 tour. ( AAP: Dan Himbrechts )

“I have also seen comments that Cricket Australia has reached out to my teammates to offer support, but those I have spoken to say this is not the case.”

Victims left ‘destitute’

Mr Mitchell’s story highlighted that Cricket Australia had failed to sign up for the National Redress Scheme in response to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

The scheme was set up to offer bereaved families the chance to seek financial compensation for their abuse without the need for legal action, but payments are capped at $150,000 and survivors cannot make claims against institutions that have not joined the scheme.

Mr Hockley said the organization is now seeking to join the scheme.

In August, when Mr Mitchell’s allegations first came to the attention of administrators, Cricket Australia was listed as one of the institutions “intending to join” the scheme, but it was later taken off the page. deleted.

Jamie Mitchell holds on to the wide green cap he wore during the 1985 tour of India and Sri Lanka. ( Luke Bowden )

In December, a spokesman for the Ministry of Social Affairs told ABC Sport, “In order to accurately inform survivors, organizations will be removed that have not taken active steps to join for an extended period of time.”

On January 2, Mr Hockley told the ABC that Cricket Australia had “applied to the Redress Scheme”, but Cricket Australia has since confirmed that it has not signed a memorandum of understanding until December 24, 2021 and is “on-boarding”. . process was not complete.

Mr Hockley said Cricket Australia is now “fully committed” to the plan, adding: “I am very concerned about making sure everyone who plays cricket is safe and feels safe.”

But, Mr Hockley said, it was not Cricket Australia’s responsibility to support survivors of sexual abuse by former ACTunder-17 and under-19 team coach Ian King, whose teams took part in national carnivals operated by Cricket Australia and which included players destined for were for senior national selection.

“I think it is clear that it is the responsibility of Cricket ACT,” said Mr Hockley. “We are working closely with our members on these issues, but it is ultimately their responsibility.”

Extra jail time A former Queensland state cricketer who is already in an ACT prison for child sex offenses will face three more years behind bars. read more

King was jailed for 19 years for a series of serious sexual offenses against boys he coached in the ACT in the 1980s and 1990s.

Asked if Cricket Australia’s hands-off approach to King’s offense would meet the expectations of the sport’s top body community, Mr Hockley said: “It’s something we will continue to work on [on] and consult with Cricket ACT to ensure they are supported in this.”

Up to 15 players abused by King have been left “destitute” in their efforts to seek Redress Scheme payments from Cricket ACT, which were deemed unable to meet the scheme’s financial obligations despite booking a profit of $670,000 in 2020-21 on the back of $2.2 million in funding from Cricket Australia.

When asked whether the sport should lead the way from the AFL’s concussion fund and free up some of its significant TV rights revenue to address historical abuse issues that keep surfacing, Mr Hockley said: “I think it’s something we need to keep looking at and how the sport responds in the most appropriate way.”

‘Nobody blames Nick Hockley for what happened in 1985’

Mitchell told ABC Sport that some comfort from his traumatic experience was that his story had given others confidence, but he said the game needed to do more to address historical allegations of sexual abuse.

The team photo of the Australian Under-19 squad touring India and Sri Lanka now brings a torrent of unhappy memories to Jamie Mitchell. Highlighted (left to right) are team doctor Malcolm McKenzie, team manager Jack Bennett, coach Bob Bitmead and teenager Jamie Mitchell. ( Supplied )

“The response to my story has been overwhelming from people I know, and humiliating from total strangers,” MrMitchell said.

“Some have taken strength from the article to reveal painful experiences. If people feel empowered to voice their opinion, that’s a good outcome.

“However, since my story went public, it has become clear that Cricket Australia has not yet been able to put player wellbeing above its corporate brand.

“The reputational damage to CA is clearly through [the] public response to my story and, possibly, [it’s] irreversible [for CA] if it does not read the vote and offer sincere, sincere and belated recognition and regret [for its]historical shortcomings.

The wide green cap Jamie Mitchell deserved for a life-changing tour. ( Luke Bowden )

“No one blames Nick Hockley for what happened in 1985, but everyone expects him to show empathy, leadership and humility as CEO of Cricket Australia.

“Sponsors, broadcasters, players, parents and cricket fans expect more from the game’s governing body.

“It’s not what CA says from this point on. It’s all about what CA does. So far, CA has left many players on that tour anxious, frustrated, uninspired and still the truth.”