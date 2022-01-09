What we know after the death of Teddy Balkind, hockey player Conn. injured in collision on ice





According to reports, a Brunswick player was close to Balkind and was unable to stop. The two players collided and Balkind’s neck was severed by a skate. The New York Times reports that the game was halted and 911 was called. Balkind was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died. The Times also reported that school officials said Balkind’s father was at the game and was traveling to the hospital with his son. Yesterday we lost a dear young man in a tragic accident, Mark Davis, head of… St. Luke, said in a statement. Both St. Lukes School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s sole focus at the moment is caring for our devastated community. What are people saying? De Bruin and the NHL issued statements. Our hearts are with Teddy’s family, friends, teammates and the entire Connecticut hockey community, the Bruins wrote. In a statement, the NHL said it was mourning Balkind, a member of the hockey family lost too soon. In addition, hockey stars and media share their condolences. Cam Atkinson, who skates for the Flyers, grew up in Greenwich, Conn. I am heartbroken for the Balkind family and everyone who knew and loved Teddy, he wrote. Meghan Duggan, a Danvers native and Olympic gold medalist now working for the New Jersey Devils, wrote: Very heavy hearted in our Southern CT hockey community. The Bruins Nick Foligno wrote: I just heard the unimaginable news and wanted to send our comfort and strength to the Balkinds and the friends around them as they mourn the loss of Teddy. And John Buccigross, the ESPN broadcaster, wrote about the tragedy: For all of us, beyond understanding and understanding. For teammate & opponent, beyond confusion, guilt and fear. For family, an irreparable grief. The only desperate turn is to try to grab hold of faith and love. At all times, for all concerned. In any case, may the Balkinds feel our love. How do people honor Balkind? The hashtag #SticksOutForTeddy is spreading through social media, with members of the hockey community sharing photos of their hockey sticks at their front doors. Ducks defender Kevin Shattenkirk is a player who shows his support: X Katie McInerney can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter on @k8tmac.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/01/09/sports/connecticut-hockey-player-death/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos