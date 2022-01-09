Colts eliminated from play-off battle after shocking loss to Jaguars





We started as we started. We couldn’t control it,” Reich said, referring to Indy’s 1-4 start. “We fought our way and clawed our way back into our hands. And the last two weeks of the season we did what we did. It starts with me as head coach and we have to figure out how to finish this season the right way. “We had the opportunity, we were in control of our own destiny, we just couldn’t make it happen.” The culprits of the Colts collapse are tarnishing their roster, but fingers will likely be pointed at Carson Wentz, who missed a week of training leading up to Week 17 after testing positive for COVID-19 and returning two of his worst outings of the season in consecutive weeks. Wentz threw just 148 yards and missed countless pitches against the Raiders, then made both Indy’s turnovers, took six sacks and completed just 58.6 percent of his passes against the miserable Jaguars. The end of Wentz’ first year in Indianapolis left the QB stunned. “It’s hard to put my finger on it now,” Wentz said when asked to diagnose his disappointing end to the season. “Slow, not the dynamic explosive attack we always thought we were. … I have to protect the ball. I have to do better. So there is a lot to say and a lot of things to do.” digest now. But it’s a frustrating, kind of worthless feeling right now.” Reich said he would not single out one player for the team’s failures and expressed confidence in Wentz’s future at the club. “I think Carson has done a lot. I think he’s our quarterback,” Reich said. “I think this year we will all learn and grow, how to make the most of every player we have. I think there were a lot of great moments for him, for Carson.” There were bright spots for many players at Indianapolis in 2021, most notably Jonathan Taylor, who garnered MVP consideration before the Colts crash at the end of the season. But the sophomore RB’s final game of the year was his least productive since Week 8, a 77m day. Taylor finished the campaign with a league-high 332 carries, 1,811 rushing yards and 20 total TDs (18 rushing). Taylor’s stellar year is now just a footnote in Indy’s unlikely departure from the 2021 season. “It sucks”, Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard summed it up, according to FOX59’s Dave Griffiths. “To end up like we did sucks. That’s all it is.”

