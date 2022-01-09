Sports
Cricket world in disbelief about ‘insane’ drama
Cricket fans and commentators were left in awe Sunday night when England held out for a thrilling draw in extraordinary scenes in the fourth astest.
England finished Sunday at 9-270 after surviving 102 overs, with number 11 Jimmy Anderson navigating an over of Steve Smith’s leg spin in fading light before the nail-biting contest ended at 6:50pm AEDT.
‘INSANITY’: England set on fire over ‘crazy’ Ashes decision
‘HORRIBLE’: Aussie batter in roster controversy after Ashes failed
Smith had delivered Jack Leach’s wicket after being called on the attack with three overs to go when Pat Cummins agreed with the umpires that the light was too dim for anything but spin.
But Stuart Broad negotiated Nathan Lyon’s final before Anderson denied Smith’s hopes of a fairytale SCG finish to match Michael Clarke’s magic in 2008.
In extraordinary scenes, Australia had every fielder close to the English batters in the last few overs, with Cummins even donning a helmet and fielding on a stupid point.
Incredible photos of Australia’s umbrella pitch lit up social media, with fans and commentators in a frenzy over the beauty of test match cricket.
We have the nerve to talk about things like dead rubbers in Test cricket. There is no such thing, Ricky Ponting said in a commentary for Channel 7.
Congratulations to England for persevering. They played the last part of today really really well.
Stuart Broad can certainly hold his head high after what he’s done here. 35 balls he got.
Pat Cummins learns hard lesson about Test cricket
The result puts an end to Cummins’ hopes of captaining what would be just the fourth 5-0 Ashes sweep in the storied 145-year history of Test cricket.
Australia, which kept the urn with crushing wins at Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne, will be annoyed by costly missed catches, lost some 60 overs of the game to rain and other factors that helped England escape after Usman Khawaja’s twin ages .
Mark Waugh was one of many pundits to question the timing of Cummins’ statement late on Day 4 as England managed just the 24th Test draw from nine wickets down.
“I don’t think we had to hand it to them on a silver platter, but we were certainly willing to take the risk of England winning,” said Cummins.
“About three and a half runs per over was comparable to… the game was tapping around that pace.
“I thought 100-110 overs at that pace was icing on the cake when a few batters came in.
“The wicket still wasn’t playing too many tricks. I thought if they hit really well, 350 is quite achievable. I wanted to give us enough time.”
Cummins took matters into his own hands with the second new ball and generated an incredible swing to destroy Jos Buttler and Mark Wood within three deliveries.
The skipper even donned a helmet as Australia jostled the bat in Lyon’s last few overs, knowing his every move, bowling change and repositioned field would be heavily scrutinized.
“I definitely learned a lot… made quite a few phone calls — some came off, some didn’t,” Cummins said.
“Even from the second innings compared to the first, I felt a lot calmer and in control… take that extra second, that breath on top of the goal.
“Probably the hardest thing to do is try to choose between our five bowlers, plus Smithy and Marnus (Labuschagne).”
with MONKEY
