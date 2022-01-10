Things from Giants vs. Washington Football Team I think: time for the discussion John Mara didn’t want to have

I don’t think John Mara and Steve Tisch have a good feeling about anything to do with the New York Giants as the last Sunday of the 2021-22 NFL season turns into Black Monday.

After Sunday season-end 22-7 loss for the Washington soccer team, this line from Emily Iannaconi in her game recap tells you everything you need to know about the state of this once-proud franchise:

The Giants are now 10-23 under Joe Judge, 19-46 under Dave Gettleman, 22-59 since their last winning season (2016), and 61-100 since their last Super Bowl championship.

Mara explained in August what he was looking for in the 2021 season:

I’ll look at that at the end of the season and see if I think we keep making progress and heading in the right direction…

When I walk off the field after the last game, whenever that is, I want to feel like we have a chance to Super Bowl with this group? Does this group give us a chance to win the Super Bowl? Let’s go in that direction. If the answer to that is yes, I wouldn’t consider making any changes. If I feel like I’m going backwards, that’s another discussion.

Obviously, it’s time for the Giants to have that discussion.

The Giants have now lost ten or more games in five consecutive seasons.

The Giants finished the season with six consecutive double-digit losses. They were outdone in that piece by 163-56.

They went 1-7 in their last eight games.

Against two teams who also finished the season with double-digit losses, the Giants lost their last two games by a combined score of 51-10.

Yeah, you can look at those last six games and say quarterback Daniel Jones didn’t play. Yet there are many people who do not believe that Jones is good at first. The quarterback’s loss cannot excuse the complete ineptitude we’ve seen from the Giants over the past six weeks.

Judge said after the game that he would immediately start working on the things that needed correction in the future. He said what the Giants have put on the field this season was not good enough and the fans deserve better.

Well. It’s not, and they do.

Judge declined to answer hypothetical questions about his job status in his post-game presser. However, it is clear that after the past six weeks, Mara and Tisch need to have a serious discussion about the future of Judges.

The Giants have just gone through one humiliation after another, caused not only by the terrible product Judge sent to the field, but at times by the head coach’s own words and actions.

On Sunday, Giants fans showed their shame as it appeared that the 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium might be a quarter full.

Those who bothered to watch in person or on television saw another embarrassingly inept offensive performance. It was interrupted by Judge showing so little confidence (perhaps rightly so) in third-string quarterback Jake Fromm and the teams’ offensive line that they ran back-to-back quarterback-sneaks off the 2- and 4-yard lines. to have space to dot.

It’s hard to argue with this sentiment from New York Post columnist Ian OConnor:

Sorry, even for those of us who were OK with Year 3 for Joe Judge a few weeks ago, it’s no longer OK. He made it easy for John Mara. He fired himself. The Giants definitely need a new head coach to fit in with their new GM. Ian O’Connor (@Ian_OConnor) January 9, 2022

Or this feeling:

He was safe two weeks ago. Now the clock is ticking towards a possible shot from Joe Judge. He would be the third consecutive Giants coach to last two years or less (that is, maybe the problem is the people who hire the coaches). https://t.co/r9fv7GksSC ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 9, 2022

I’m one of those people OConnor refers to. A few months ago, I would have said it was a certainty that Judge would be back for a third season. Five or six weeks ago I said that holding Judge was the decision to make the ownership clear, and all he had to do was give them something, a sign of progress or learning or a brighter future to make a third year as head coach.

Instead, he only offered six weeks of shame.

Players continued to support the coach:

“I’ve been part of teams that haven’t fought as hard as we have, haven’t practiced as hard as we have every day. We practice hard, we fight for each other. Judge squeezes it out of us every day.” – Lorenzo Carter pic.twitter.com/odS6xdWSF1 Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 9, 2022

When Judge coaches them so hard and demands so much and squeezes so much out of the players, how do they look so inept and unprepared week after week?

Last year I learned a few things on the job, Judge said after the game. Probably this year some of the things I’ve learned are a lot more of what not to do…there are also a lot of things I’ve learned that will never happen again…sometimes the more valuable lesson you learn is what you can’t do again or what you can’t make happen again.

“Last year there were some things I learned at work… Probably this year a lot of the things I learned were more of what not to do.” – Giants coach Joe Judge pic.twitter.com/QyY3kjAM2u Ralph Vacchiano (RVacchianoSNY) January 9, 2022

Judge has done the exact opposite this season by giving Giants a reason to believe he is the right man to lead them forward.

The Giants did not advance this season. Blame whatever and whoever you want, but they went backwards. The judge may say he thinks they’re closer to where they want to go, but that’s fantasy. That’s a coach trying to convince the property to give him another chance. They lost 13 games, nine of them in double figures. The judge said a lot of embarrassing things. He embarrassed his attack on Sunday with the back-to-back quarterback sneaking out of an exceptionally tight formation. That’s the coach raising his hands and saying that even he knows that nothing good can happen here by playing a real game.

Jay Glazer reported on FOX’s pre-game show that Joe Judge was 50/50 to return as Giants head coach, a number that could be 60-40 or 70-30 after Sunday. Glazer also reported that Judge was out to get Assistant GM Kevin Abrams promoted to replace Dave Gettleman.

That is, I believe, the scenario Mara has always preferred. He probably still does, despite the way things have been lately and ever louder calls or drastic changes, at least in the front office.

That would kill off much of the Giants’ already angry fan base. I also think it would be a mistake. Realistically, it can’t happen.

I never spoke to Abrams. He could be a great guy. However, making him GM basically turns Judge into what Bill OBrien was before the Houston Texans, and we know it worked out great. He would be the de facto GM and have almost all the power, and he certainly didn’t show that he deserves it.

It’s hard to argue that Judge deserves to be back, let alone with increased current. The only argument for keeping him is that he would be the third coach in a row to be fired after just two seasons. Like I said before, you can’t keep doing that and get somewhere.

However, continuity, for the sake of continuity, will also get the Giants nowhere. You can’t bring Judge back if he’s not the right man. At the moment that is a difficult case to make.

The Giants are ending this season in a place they didn’t want to be, and they may have no choice but to do something they don’t want to, or at least Mara don’t want to do.