Serbian tennis star fights to play in 2022 Australian Open





Djokovic’s legal team set out their arguments in documents filed in the Federal Court on Saturday night. Here’s a quick recap of our coverage over the weekend: The grand slam star claims through his legal documents that the Interior Ministry’s decision to reject his participation was seriously illogical, irrational or legally unreasonable. The court documents warn of the extremely damaging consequences for him personally of a visa withdrawal decision, both financially, reputational, professionally and the disruptive (to put it mildly) consequences for the Australian Tennis Open and tennis fans. The documents allege completely disproportionate between the serious consequences of cancellation… compared to the minuscule or non-existent risk to health he posed if he was admitted to Australia. The number of COVID cases per day in Australia and Victoria in particular was measured in the tens of thousands at the time of cancellation, the documents note. In the documents, he alleges that a fair trial has been denied, in part due to the nature of his interviews at Melbourne Airport, where he says he was denied access to his legal team. In his interview with the department, Djokovic claimed that based on the same information I am now giving you, you, the department, led me to believe that I was authorized to enter Australia without quarantine. He will also argue that the decision violates the latest advice from expert group ATAGI and failed to take into account extenuating circumstances beyond Djokovics’ control. Djokovic claims that ATAGI’s waiver guidelines clearly identify a COVID-19 infection as a valid waiver to delay vaccination for six months. His legal team also argues that government websites and documents, including the Australian Travel Statement and the Australian Department of Health website, all refer to ATAGI’s guidelines on medical contraindications for COVID-19 vaccines. To make the determination easier, 30 seconds on Google would have yielded the Department of Health webpage linking to all relevant ATAGI guidelines, the document says.

Read the full article here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theage.com.au/sport/tennis/novak-djokovic-court-case-live-updates-serbian-tennis-star-fights-to-play-in-2022-australian-open-20220110-p59n0m.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos