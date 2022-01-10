Novak Djokovics parents join protest in Belgrade against detention of tennis stars





Novak Djokovics’ parents have attended a protest rally in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, as the tennis star awaits a court hearing that could decide whether he can play at the Australian Open. The virtual hearing in Melbourne, with Djokovic appealing his visa cancellation, comes amid growing public debate over a positive coronavirus test that his lawyers used as ground for applying for a medical exemption from Australia’s strict vaccination rules. The top-ranking Serb, who hopes to defend his title at the Australian Open and win a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title, was denied entry when he arrived at Melbourne airport on Wednesday. The hearing will take place on Monday (2300 GMT) at 10 a.m. local time in Australia’s Federal Circuit and Family Court. Supporters of Serbian Novak Djokovic protest in Belgrad (Darko Vojinovic/AP) The case has polarized opinions around the world and has sparked genuine support for the tennis star in his native Serbia. Today is a big day. Today the whole world will hear the truth, Djokovic’s mother Dijana Djokovic told the crowd in Belgrade. We hope Novak comes out a free man. We send lots of love to Novak. We believe in him, but also in the independent judiciary in Melbourne, she said. Djokovic’s father Srdjan Djokovic said this happens because we are only a small part of the world, but we are proud people. He added: They cannot break us. Novak is the personification of freedom, all that human being that one person has in him. They should be ashamed of themselves! A woman holds up a photo of Novak Djokovic, while she says Victory! (Darko Vojinovic/AP) He doesn’t even have breakfast, she said. He has a wall to stare at and he can’t even see a park in front of the door or get out of the room. Australian officials initially said Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine skeptic who has declined to say whether he received the Covid-19 shot, would be exempted from strict vaccine rules by state authorities and allowed to compete in the Australian Open. But when he landed, his visa was canceled by federal border officials. According to the waiver request, Djokovic’s first positive test was on December 16, and the release date stated that the 34-year-old player had not had a fever or respiratory symptoms in the past 72 hours. Social media is awash with questions about Djokovic’s whereabouts following the alleged positive Covid-19 test amid a wave of the pandemic. Djokovic attended two public events on December 16 in Belgrade, as well as an event on December 17 in the Serbian capital honoring young tennis players. The event was followed by local media and parents posted photos on social media showing Djokovic and the children without masks. It is not clear whether Djokovic knew the result of his test at the time. Days later, he played tennis in a park in front of his apartment in Belgrade. Legally, Djokovic doesn’t have to explain what happened (after his positive test) but it would be very good for his reputation here and around the world, Sasa Ozmo, a Serbian sports journalist, told N1 television.

