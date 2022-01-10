Sports
Score of Rams vs. 49ers: San Francisco scores playoff ticket with exciting overtime win over Los Angeles
The San Francisco 49ers hit their ticket into the postseason on Sunday, beating the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 in overtime. It marked the 49ers’ sixth straight win over the Rams, and also knocked the Rams down from the No. 2 seed in the NFC to the No. 4 seed.
The 49ers’ first lead came in extra time thanks to a field goal from Robbie Gould who was the eventual winner of the game. Matthew Stafford and Co. jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first half thanks to a pair of Tyler Higbee touchdown catches that went along with a field goal. However, momentum changed in the third quarter as San Francisco scored 14 unanswered points. Stafford completed 15 passes in the first half with just one omission, but failed to complete a single pass in the third quarter.
Jimmy Garoppolo is battling a thumb injury that forced him to miss last week’s win over the Houston Texans, but he returned to the grid on Sunday and completed 23 of 32 passes for 316 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He relied on his playmakers to carry the burden, and they did so successfully. Deebo Samuel caught four passes for 95 yards, rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown, and also threw a touchdown to Jauan Jennings, who caught six passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Aiyuk also made some big plays as he caught six passes for 107 yards.
The outcome of this NFC West matchup had huge post-season implications. Check back soon as this article will be turned into a takeaway article that takes a closer look at what exactly happened in Inglewood on Sunday.
