Ashes: England dug deep for Sydney draw – Jonathan Agnew

Scraping a draw from the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney will have felt like a win for England.

Nine wickets left in the final, with the last man asking James Anderson for survival – it doesn’t get much closer than that.

But Anderson survived, and it’s no small feat to stop England from the Australian juggernaut as the home side were chasing another 5-0 clean sweep.

No one will get carried away or pop the champagne corks. England are down 3-0 and the Ashes are gone.

However, Joe Root’s side could have flipped in the last two tests and they’ve dug deep to make sure that’s not the case.

It was a brilliant drama that only Test cricket can provide.

Every fielder was near the bat, chirping with the comments intended to psychologically weed out England’s resolve.

Still, England showed some oomph, bottle and backbone. You can’t ask for much more.

It’s just a shame we didn’t get such an exciting ending when the series was still alive, because that would have been really special.

Avoiding a clean sheet is no excuse for English cricket to answer the questions raised by this Ashes tour.

The things England need to tackle to revive their test team remain on the agenda, and some tough decisions will be made in the coming months.

Serious conversations will need to be had about the structure and style of cricket in England, and whether it gives players the best chance of success.

From little acorns grow mighty oaks, though, and perhaps there will come a time when we look back on this and see it as a moment when the England Test team turned a corner.

They were some very impressive individual performances, not least from Jonny Bairstow, who came through a terrible blow to the thumb from Pat Cummins to make 113 in the opening innings and an important 41 in the second.

I’ve seen pretty much every run Bairstow has scored for England, and I consider that first inning barrel to be his best hour. It was certainly a reminder of the sheer amount of character he brings to the team.

There seems to be a player in every generation who gets messed up by selection, and in this one it has been Bairstow.

That was partly due to a technical foul, a huge gap between bat and pad that caused him to bowl too many times.

But he has gone and worked on it, with a first Test hundred in more than three years as a reward for his effort.

Bairstow is a full-fledged character, someone who probably won’t sit still in the corner. He is also an extremely versatile batsman, able to hold wicket or field in almost any position.

I’ve always believed that England have a better team when it has a regular Jonny Bairstow in it.

Now, from a situation where he could have been written off for good at the end of this series, he is given a chance to make a regular role for himself.

England can also be pleased with the effort from Zak Crawley, who made a stunning 77 in the second innings, hitting with a fluency that no one else in the game missed – and I’m taking Usman Khawaja with his twin brothers.

The Kent opener played well on the fore-and-aft, but what impressed me most was its temperament.

Like Ollie Pope, Crawley seems to have all the tools to succeed in Test cricket and it would be a real headache if he doesn’t.

He will have to tighten outside the stump because right now he has a looseness that the best bowlers will exploit.

If he can learn that he has all the time in the world, then he can thrive in the Testarena.

What could England do with Crawley’s opening partner, Haseeb Hameed, ahead of the final test in Hobart?

Hameed has now had six consecutive single digit scores, including two ducks, but as England made the decision to drop Rory Burns after two tests, I think it would be a step backwards to return to him.

Burns hasn’t had a cricket since he was dropped, so what has changed? Hameed could be a man for the future so it’s a risk worth taking to see if he can kickstart his career like Crawley did in Sydney.

For the rest, we know there will be at least one change, as Jos Buttler goes home with a broken finger that may require surgery.

We expect Sam Billings to fill in for him, after which England await the fitness of Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

Stokes, who has a sidecar, will certainly not be able to bowl in Tasmania with the pink ball, under the spotlight. If he can do that then he really is a superman because side loads are terrible injuries for fast bowlers.

If he can only play as a batsman, or is ruled out completely, England will have to think about the composition of their attack, perhaps again with an extra seam.

A loss in Sydney would have been another step in the wrong direction for England.

Instead, they’ve taken one small step toward becoming the team they want to be. The challenge now is to build on this in Hobart.

Jonathan Agnew spoke to Stephan Shemilt, BBC Sport’s chief cricketer